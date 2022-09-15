ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

The Citizen Online

Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

7 Fayette students named Semifinalists in National Merit Scholarship Program

Seven students from Fayette County high schools rank among the more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Starr’s Mill is represented by Titoluwa Alofe, Sarah Bender, Nathanael Dahn, Joshua McNulty, and Richard Wang. McIntosh is represented by Harison Rudnick. Whitewater is represented by Thomas Hoang.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
macaronikid.com

Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign

Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
DECATUR, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
MACON, GA
CBS 46

2 of 3 dogs stolen from PAWS Atlanta found safe, 1 remains missing

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of three dogs taken last week from PAWS Atlanta after an overnight break-in has been found safe. PAWS Atlanta tweeted that Violet, one of the missing pit bull puppies, was spotted by a man who was out walking his dog on Sunday. They say Violet was tied to a telephone pole wearing a leash and harness when the man found her.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion

The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA

