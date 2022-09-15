Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Citizen Online
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
Clemson student found dead at Upstate convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
The Citizen Online
7 Fayette students named Semifinalists in National Merit Scholarship Program
Seven students from Fayette County high schools rank among the more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Starr’s Mill is represented by Titoluwa Alofe, Sarah Bender, Nathanael Dahn, Joshua McNulty, and Richard Wang. McIntosh is represented by Harison Rudnick. Whitewater is represented by Thomas Hoang.
Fundraising effort started for family of missing Covington mom Yolanda Brown
COVINGTON, Ga. — An online fundraiser was started for the family of Yolanda Brown, a missing Covington mother; authorities linked her disappearance to a body found in a car along I-20 this week. Authorities have not yet offered any more details into that discovery, which was made on Monday....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign
Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
The Citizen Online
Mayor Pickle Ball says Battery Way Park bathrooms can wait while local taxes skyrocket
I am gearing up for writing on the upcoming city council race and fuming over the cold-hearted increases in our property tax bills. While I have been preparing, several people asked if I was going to write about “Mayor Pickle Ball?” I asked what that meant?. Look, you...
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
CBS 46
2 of 3 dogs stolen from PAWS Atlanta found safe, 1 remains missing
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of three dogs taken last week from PAWS Atlanta after an overnight break-in has been found safe. PAWS Atlanta tweeted that Violet, one of the missing pit bull puppies, was spotted by a man who was out walking his dog on Sunday. They say Violet was tied to a telephone pole wearing a leash and harness when the man found her.
The Citizen Online
Man charged with assault after pointing gun at people slowed by 54-74 traffic
A Fayette County man is facing aggravated assault charges following an incident on Ga. Highway 54 West in Peachtree City where he stopped in traffic, retrieved a firearm from his trunk and pointed it at the occupants of another vehicle. John J. Trum, 34, of central Fayette County, was arrested...
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion
The now famous tagline reads, “Atlanta can’t live without Grady.” With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) in less than two months, the question is whether or not Grady Health System can continue to serve Atlanta without some help from the feds? With Wellstar Health System planning to close Atlanta Medical […] The post With Atlanta Medical Center closing, a $200 million aid package for Grady Hospital is under discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Raleigh News & Observer
Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say
A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
Fire starts inside Ingles grocery store in Fayetteville, officials investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fire officials are working to learn how a fire started inside an Ingles grocery store in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say they were called to the supermarket on Hwy. 92 before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews say the fire started inside the store, but did...
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged with vehicular homicide
A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged in an accident where a Hall County man died. On Friday, Sept. 3, officer Michael Brady, 49, was in his patrol car when he ran into the back of a moped while he was driving south on McEver Road. The accident happened at J White Road.
Man with knife shot, killed after confronting Cobb officers, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Cobb County has died after being shot by a Cobb County police officer on Wednesday night, officials confirmed. Officers were called to a home on Sandtown Road in an unincorporated area of Marietta at 8:15 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.
Comments / 1