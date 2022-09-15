Grimes has revealed that she has finished her new album and “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic”.Over the weekend, the 34-year-old singer tweeted that her new album is finished.“Album is done we’re mixing,” she wrote. “My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.“I have 20 songs so,” Grimes revealed further. “Maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”This update comes after the “Shinigami Eyes” singer posted a new photo on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO