The Independent

Grimes finished new album at ‘plastic surgery clinic’ amid elf ear rumours

Grimes has revealed that she has finished her new album and “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic”.Over the weekend, the 34-year-old singer tweeted that her new album is finished.“Album is done we’re mixing,” she wrote. “My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.“I have 20 songs so,” Grimes revealed further. “Maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”This update comes after the “Shinigami Eyes” singer posted a new photo on...
Variety

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham Pay Homage to Queen Elizabeth II

The Beckhams have paid fulsome tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was laid to rest after a lavish state funeral on Monday. On his instagram account, chef Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who was on the cover of Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood issue in August, posted several pictures of the late Queen and penned an emotional note. “There are no words to express my sadness at the loss of our esteemed Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” Beckham wrote to his 14.4 million Instagram followers. “Collectively, as a nation, we can only hope to show the world what she has...
