Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘The Tipping Point.’ Ukraine’s Advance May Be the Deadliest Yet
YEREVAN – Weapons are the province of chemistry, ballistics and engineering; strategy is the domain of mathematics, economics and politics. But there is a reason warfare is considered an “art” and not a science by its greatest theorists. The Ukrainian military has – once again – defied...
SFGate
Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Germany remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants, the country's climate envoy said Monday. Germany says it took the step to get through the coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia. "The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
U.S. presses Tunisia, once a bright spot of Arab Spring, on democracy
The Biden administration is pressing Tunisia's leaders to reverse steps weakening the country's democracy, exposing friction with a nation once seen as the most promising of those who experienced Arab Spring revolutions. U.S. officials describe efforts to urge Tunisia to embrace a different political course as President Kais Saied continues...
SFGate
US court awards $73 million for Venezuelan opponent's death
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela's socialist government who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro.
SFGate
S. Korea requests Interpol's help in Terraform Labs probe
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol to issue a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office asked Interpol...
Liz Truss admits no chance of US Brexit trade deal talks for years
Brexit trade deal negotiations with the United States will not restart for years, Liz Truss has conceded.The Prime Minister made the admission as she flew to New York for a meeting with Joe Biden on Wednesday.Brexiteeers claimed an agreement with the US would be easy to secure and suggested that it was a major benefit of leaving the EU’s customs union.But speaking overnight on her flight to New York the prime minister downplayed the idea and told reporters that she had no expectations of talks restarting with Joe Biden’s government.She said instead her priority was striking agreements with India and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
German antitrust watchdog may assess Meta's privacy obligations, court adviser says
BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Antitrust authorities may assess whether companies comply with EU data protection rules during their investigations, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Tuesday, in a case involving Meta Platforms (META.O) and the German competition agency.
Khmer Rouge war crimes court winds up with survivors still hurting
Cambodia's UN-backed court set up to try Khmer Rouge leaders finishes its work this week, ending a 16-year process that has helped national reconciliation but brought only limited solace to survivors of the genocidal regime. However, the tribunal helped "super-charge the process of national reconciliation," Etcheson said.
Attorneys for migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard looking into origination of brochures they believe were handed out under 'false pretenses'
Attorneys for many of the nearly 50 migrants who landed unexpectedly in Martha's Vineyard said Monday that brochures given to their clients were "highly misleading" and "used to entice (their) clients to travel under the guise that (resettlement) support was available to them."
Comments / 0