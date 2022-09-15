Schools in Jackson and Vinton counties reopen after possible threats reported

School districts in Jackson and Vinton counties dealt with potential threats that caused schools to be closed earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Vinton County Local Schools officials announced via Facebook that a bomb threat prompted the closure of the high school and middle school.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Vinton County Middle School in reference to a bomb threat at 10:15 a.m.

“Upon arrival the school was evacuated, other emergency personnel arrives, and a complete search was conducted of the middle school by emergency personnel,” said Sheriff Ryan Cain said in a press release. “During this matter, the Vinton County High School was evacuated as well to ensure the safety of both schools.”

The schools share a campus along US 50, across the road from the combination McDonald's and gas station outside McArthur.

According to Superintendent Rick Brooks, law enforcement and explosive detection canines conducted a sweep of campus buildings. Cain said the canines were from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio University Police Department.

“Upon the arrival of the canines, a secondary search was completed of both schools, and both schools were determined to be safe,” the sheriff’s office press release said.

Once the two buildings were determined safe to re-enter, briefing sessions occurred with staff, Brooks said in a press release. “In addition, all personnel were praised for their teamwork and efficiency in this evacuation and early dismissal process.”

Those who wish to pick up their children, signed them out at the Vinton County High School Football Field. Busing arrangements were made to take remaining students home.

Students were permitted back into the facilities Tuesday afternoon to get their items from classrooms and lockers, Brooks said.

Buckeye Hills students and elementary students remained in class throughout the day. School was back in session Thursday districtwide.

McArthur Fire Department and Vinton County Emergency Management Agency also helped address the threat, Cain said.

Students administration and law enforcement are currently investigating the threat.

In another incident, Oak Hill Union Local School District was closed Monday due to what was considered a potential threat posted on social media.

All students who attend Buckeye Hills Career Center were excused as well.

Interim Superintendent Jason Mantell posted a note Monday to the school district’s social media offering an explanation as to why schools were closed.

“Last night (Sunday) our administrative team was made aware of social media content that led our district to make the decision to close our campuses today, Sept. 12, 2022,” Mantell wrote. “Upon receiving this information, we contacted law enforcement who responded immediately. Based on our investigation, there does not appear to be an immediate threat to our school or community. We will continue to work with law enforcement and school personnel to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community as we prepare to return to a regular schedule, Tuesday, Sept. 13.”

Schools were open for classes Tuesday.

Mantell’s note also said there was a problem with communicating the news about the alert. “Lastly, although a voice message was sent, along with a text alert, it appears that most recipients did not receive the voice message. We are looking into this and will make sure it is addressed.”