Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Another record; 504.8 lb. swordfish reeled in off Morehead

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission published the sites where deer heads will be collected this season for chronic wasting disease testing throughout eight counties in Northwest North Carolina. Hunters in the Primary Surveillance Area and Secondary Surveillance Area around a spot in northern Yadkin County where two CWD-positive deer have...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Society
alamancenews.com

Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights

The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
GRAHAM, NC
Mount Airy News

Moratorium on dollar store growth sought

Residents of the area have said Teramore Development is interested in the property located at 3332 Westfield Road as a potential new location for a Dollar General location. Having previously battled back against a Dollar General location in the Sheltontown community, many of the same residents are poised for another fight.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lake Brandt Road bridge closed

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A bridge in Summerfield is closed indefinitely starting Friday. Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation inspected the bridge on Lake Brandt Road, that crosses over Haw River this week. After their inspection, the bridge was shut down until further notice. The NCDOT crew will...
SUMMERFIELD, NC
wfdd.org

WS/FCS staff raise concerns about state teacher salary proposal

A few Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools staff members say the teaching shortage may worsen if a new state licensing and compensation proposal takes effect. The proposal is called North Carolina Pathways to Excellence for Teaching Professionals. The state’s current salary schedule offers increases for years of experience and education level. This...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC

