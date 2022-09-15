Read full article on original website
Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
ourdavie.com
Another record; 504.8 lb. swordfish reeled in off Morehead
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission published the sites where deer heads will be collected this season for chronic wasting disease testing throughout eight counties in Northwest North Carolina. Hunters in the Primary Surveillance Area and Secondary Surveillance Area around a spot in northern Yadkin County where two CWD-positive deer have...
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
37 Winston-Salem Police Department officers and staff promoted at ceremony
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers and staff Friday. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson recognized 27 police officers and 10 staff who were promoted in a ceremony held at Truist Stadium Friday. “The one thing that all of our police officers...
Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide
A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro, North Carolina, is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported.
No, a company will not pay you to put a decal on your car promoting their business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you ever received a text telling you if you put a company's logo on your car you can be paid to promote it?. A WFMY News 2 viewer received a text like that and is wondering if it's a real offer. THE QUESTION. Will Oral...
Moratorium on dollar store growth sought
Residents of the area have said Teramore Development is interested in the property located at 3332 Westfield Road as a potential new location for a Dollar General location. Having previously battled back against a Dollar General location in the Sheltontown community, many of the same residents are poised for another fight.
Lake Brandt Road bridge closed
SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A bridge in Summerfield is closed indefinitely starting Friday. Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation inspected the bridge on Lake Brandt Road, that crosses over Haw River this week. After their inspection, the bridge was shut down until further notice. The NCDOT crew will...
WS/FCS staff raise concerns about state teacher salary proposal
A few Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools staff members say the teaching shortage may worsen if a new state licensing and compensation proposal takes effect. The proposal is called North Carolina Pathways to Excellence for Teaching Professionals. The state’s current salary schedule offers increases for years of experience and education level. This...
It starts with this text and the next thing you know, you're bank account is cleared out!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard to keep up with all the emails you get from every company you do business with, but if one comes across your list and the subject line is: Important information about a trending payment scam, I suggest you give it a once over. Banks...
Man killed, woman in ER after shooting, Davidson County Sheriff says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman is in the emergency room after a shooting, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. The location of the shooting and the identities of the victims are not being released at this time. Sheriff Simmons says that the victims drove or were taken […]
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in North Carolina investigation
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
Business 85 multi-car crash shuts down highway in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US-29 South is closed entirely following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the High Point Police Department. An HPPD rep tells FOX8 that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and that a helicopter was called to airlift an unknown number of people to the hospital for treatment. The […]
Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
