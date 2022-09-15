ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

news9.com

Claremore Pumpkin Patch Opening Ahead Of Fall

Just in time for the start of fall, a Claremore farm and pumpkin patch is welcoming visitors this week. Shepherd’s Cross is an oasis from everyday life to ring in the fall season. Located off East 450 Road in Claremore, the sheep and cattle farm is open to visitors...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

108th Rogers County Fair In Claremore Wraps Up 4-Day Event

People from across Oklahoma are in Claremore visiting the Rogers County Fair this weekend. This year marks 108 years of the fair. Tens of thousands of people stopped by the four-day-long fair at the Claremore Expo Center. Julia and Blakely Ohman are from Claremore and decided to spend the afternoon...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Members Open Train Layouts To Public

Train enthusiasts got to show off their model trains this weekend. The Tulsa Garden Railroad Club opened its yards with model train set-ups to the public. Tim Jurek, a participant, says it makes him happy to see kids enjoying the hobby. "the whole secret is just get started to do...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Greenwood Gallery Hosts Final Event Before Closing Doors, Traveling

The Greenwood Gallery in Tulsa opened its doors for the last time on Saturday. The art gallery hosted a final celebration with face painting, pop-ups for local small businesses, and markdown prices on its art in hopes of finding homes for the pieces before moving. In June, the lease on...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Businesses Offer Special Deals To Celebrate 918 Day In Tulsa

Tulsans are celebrating their city and showing community pride on 918 Day. Many businesses are joining the fifth annual festivities by giving discounts. Some businesses and museums like the discovery lab are already in the 918 Day spirit. "918 Day is really a great source of pride for Tulsans I...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Dozens Of Motorcycles Ride Through Tulsa For Cross-Country Race

Dozens of Vintage Motorcycles passed through Tulsa Sunday as part of a cross-country rally. Sunday was the third day of a 10-day motorcycle ride from Springfield, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, along Route 66. The 89 riders split up into three classes and are given the route to follow, without...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl

Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony

Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items

Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Play Brings Shakespeare Characters Into Tulsa

A new play takes a group of Shakespeare’s most well-known characters from their respective plays into Tulsa. It's the premise of a brand new play called Twisted Shakez. It was written by a local playwright and features actors from across Green Country. Ibrahim Buyckes and Cornelius Johnson with Blackjack...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Kitchen 66 Entrepreneurship Program Helps Food Businesses Get A Start

The Kitchen 66 food entrepreneurship program at Mother Road Market has helped over 100 businesses get a start. Kitchen 66 provides participants with the opportunity to build a successful food business by helping them with networking, business planning and giving them a space to be creative in the kitchen. Johnny...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville High School Fire Explained

A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pillow Plant Shutdown, Puts 60 Out of Work in Bartlesville

Nearly 60 workers will lose their jobs with the announced closing of a Keeco pillow plant in Bartlesville. Keeco, a bedding manufacturing firm with plants in China, India and Pakistan informed Oklahoma officials of the intended plant closing by mid-November. At least 58 workers will be affected by the shutdown, according to Bill Hancock, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

