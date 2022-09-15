Read full article on original website
news9.com
Claremore Pumpkin Patch Opening Ahead Of Fall
Just in time for the start of fall, a Claremore farm and pumpkin patch is welcoming visitors this week. Shepherd’s Cross is an oasis from everyday life to ring in the fall season. Located off East 450 Road in Claremore, the sheep and cattle farm is open to visitors...
news9.com
108th Rogers County Fair In Claremore Wraps Up 4-Day Event
People from across Oklahoma are in Claremore visiting the Rogers County Fair this weekend. This year marks 108 years of the fair. Tens of thousands of people stopped by the four-day-long fair at the Claremore Expo Center. Julia and Blakely Ohman are from Claremore and decided to spend the afternoon...
news9.com
Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Members Open Train Layouts To Public
Train enthusiasts got to show off their model trains this weekend. The Tulsa Garden Railroad Club opened its yards with model train set-ups to the public. Tim Jurek, a participant, says it makes him happy to see kids enjoying the hobby. "the whole secret is just get started to do...
news9.com
Greenwood Gallery Hosts Final Event Before Closing Doors, Traveling
The Greenwood Gallery in Tulsa opened its doors for the last time on Saturday. The art gallery hosted a final celebration with face painting, pop-ups for local small businesses, and markdown prices on its art in hopes of finding homes for the pieces before moving. In June, the lease on...
news9.com
Local Businesses Offer Special Deals To Celebrate 918 Day In Tulsa
Tulsans are celebrating their city and showing community pride on 918 Day. Many businesses are joining the fifth annual festivities by giving discounts. Some businesses and museums like the discovery lab are already in the 918 Day spirit. "918 Day is really a great source of pride for Tulsans I...
news9.com
Dozens Of Motorcycles Ride Through Tulsa For Cross-Country Race
Dozens of Vintage Motorcycles passed through Tulsa Sunday as part of a cross-country rally. Sunday was the third day of a 10-day motorcycle ride from Springfield, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, along Route 66. The 89 riders split up into three classes and are given the route to follow, without...
news9.com
Kitchen 66 Incubator Helps Entrepreneurs Build Food Industry Businesses
TULSA, Okla. - The Kitchen 66 food entrepreneurship incubator gives people the tools to build a successful food business. News On 6's Ryan Gillin spoke with participants about their business plans.
news9.com
Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl
Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
news9.com
Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony
Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
news9.com
Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items
Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
news9.com
New Play Brings Shakespeare Characters Into Tulsa
A new play takes a group of Shakespeare’s most well-known characters from their respective plays into Tulsa. It's the premise of a brand new play called Twisted Shakez. It was written by a local playwright and features actors from across Green Country. Ibrahim Buyckes and Cornelius Johnson with Blackjack...
news9.com
Kitchen 66 Entrepreneurship Program Helps Food Businesses Get A Start
The Kitchen 66 food entrepreneurship program at Mother Road Market has helped over 100 businesses get a start. Kitchen 66 provides participants with the opportunity to build a successful food business by helping them with networking, business planning and giving them a space to be creative in the kitchen. Johnny...
news9.com
Community Baby Shower Offering Free Help To Pregnant Women In Tulsa
A community baby shower is happening Saturday in Tulsa. The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School. The goal of this event is to offer free help to pregnant women in need. One of the founders of the event said that...
news9.com
Water Gun On Memorial Middle School Campus Forces Temporary Lockdown
Tulsa Public Schools said Memorial Middle School briefly went on lockdown Monday afternoon due to reports of a gun on campus. TPS said its police checked it out and determined the gun was just a water gun. The lockdown lasted less than an hour.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville High School Fire Explained
A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
News On 6
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pillow Plant Shutdown, Puts 60 Out of Work in Bartlesville
Nearly 60 workers will lose their jobs with the announced closing of a Keeco pillow plant in Bartlesville. Keeco, a bedding manufacturing firm with plants in China, India and Pakistan informed Oklahoma officials of the intended plant closing by mid-November. At least 58 workers will be affected by the shutdown, according to Bill Hancock, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
