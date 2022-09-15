Read full article on original website
Llano head librarian resigns due to ‘lack of response’ over grievances
Llano Head Librarian Martina Castelan resigned her position as of Sept. 27 but was asked to pack up her personal belongings and leave at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Her resignation leaves only a part-time, 28-hour-a week person to run the facility. The Llano County Library System, which had 12...
Cottonwood Shores councilor leaves office over ‘culture’ issues
Cottonwood Shores Place 4 Councilor Michael Hibdon issued a letter of resignation to Mayor Donald Orr on Aug. 31, leading to a vacancy, which was filled Sept. 15 by Ray Whitis. Hibdon spoke to DailyTrib.com about his decision to resign from the City Council, citing issues with “the mayor and...
Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock
For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field that can also…
Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
Granite Shoals councilor at center of social media controversy
Controversy surrounds Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort, who is the subject of a special council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, regarding possible sanctions for inappropriate use of social media and failure to fulfill a public information request. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief at a...
Gospel choir concert Sept. 25 benefits African American History Museum
A newly formed gospel choir debuts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. in Marble Falls, to raise money for the African American History Museum planned for St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, also in Marble Falls. The Multicultural Community Choir includes members from Little Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hutto and the Church of Renewal of Marble Falls.
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter over capacity
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is over capacity. Workers say they have 150 dogs and 100 cats in need of homes.
Motorcyclist killed in Park Road 4 crash
A 58-year-old Dripping Springs man died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in a motorcycle accident on Park Road 4 near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver, identified as Tony Mahan, failed to navigate a sharp curve, veered off of the road, and was ejected from his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Developer to bring new retail center to Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in coming years
Fruition Developments LLC anticipates breaking ground on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in late spring 2023. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Fruition Developments LLC will begin construction on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard, located at 1804 N. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, in late spring 2023. Construction of the...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon
Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24. Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.
BIZ: Newly open Marble Falls Bealls Outlet first in country for rebrand
A new Bealls Outlet and Home Centric opened in Marble Falls on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1400 RR 1431 West across from H-E-B, the first rebranding of Burkes Outlet to Bealls Outlet in the nation. Combined with Home Centric, the store offers discount apparel, accessories, home goods, and decor. Bealls...
Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
Woman and her brother killed by ex-boyfriend in Marble Falls
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - A Marble Falls woman and her brother are dead after being shot at their home early Tuesday morning. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend confessed to the killings, in what they say are the city’s first murders in five years. "I walked out and there...
