Llano County, TX

highlandernews.com

Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock

For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field  that can also…
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
BURNET COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Granite Shoals councilor at center of social media controversy

Controversy surrounds Granite Shoals City Councilor Phil Ort, who is the subject of a special council meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, regarding possible sanctions for inappropriate use of social media and failure to fulfill a public information request. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief at a...
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
dailytrib.com

Gospel choir concert Sept. 25 benefits African American History Museum

A newly formed gospel choir debuts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. in Marble Falls, to raise money for the African American History Museum planned for St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, also in Marble Falls. The Multicultural Community Choir includes members from Little Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hutto and the Church of Renewal of Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Motorcyclist killed in Park Road 4 crash

A 58-year-old Dripping Springs man died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in a motorcycle accident on Park Road 4 near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver, identified as Tony Mahan, failed to navigate a sharp curve, veered off of the road, and was ejected from his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon

Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24. Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.
KINGSLAND, TX
News Break
Politics
fox7austin.com

Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman and her brother killed by ex-boyfriend in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - A Marble Falls woman and her brother are dead after being shot at their home early Tuesday morning. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend confessed to the killings, in what they say are the city’s first murders in five years. "I walked out and there...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

