Gimme Him: Which Buccaneers players we'd like to have on the Saints

By John Sigler, Maddy Hudak, Ross Jackson, Dylan Sanders
 3 days ago
The only way some Tampa Bay Buccaneers players will know what it’s like to win a game at the Caesars Superdome is if they change teams, and there are a few of them we’d love to see suiting up for the New Orleans Saints instead. Our staff here at Saints Wire made picks for this week’s opposing players we’d want to see in black and gold:

DT Vita Vea

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

There’s a lot of fun Buccaneers players to consider –linebacker in particular – but one of their top players fits a team need in New Orleans, and that’s defensive tackle Vita Vea. The Saints pass rush hasn’t really proved capable of handling a mobile quarterback since losing key players on the interior defensive line after the 2020 season. Daniel Jones, Taylor Heinicke, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen come to mind as quarterbacks the defense had to chase far too often last year. It was concerning to see that continue in the season opener. It’s clear David Onyemata is lacking a true starting counterpart, and Vea is a strong, powerful tackle who commands a double-team nearly each snap. He’s exactly the type of tackle that eats up space so players around him can make plays. Teams can’t double team Jordan, Onyemata and a player like Vea at once. — Maddy Hudak

LB Devin White

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

White is a prototypical inside linebacker with great coverage and downhill ability. I have a lot of respect for Pete Werner and what he’s so quickly become. But the opportunity to put White and Demario Davis together is far too good to pass up. White is everything that Saints fans loved with Kwon Alexander, but in a larger, healthier and younger package. — Ross Jackson

RG Shaq Mason

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

To address a huge need for this team, I’m adding Shaq Mason to this team as soon as I’m given the chance. Cesar Ruiz has not shown enough growth over the last few years to warrant having a safe spot on this team. Mason has proven to be more than serviceable as a guard, one of the hardest to come by positions in the league. — Dylan Sanders

OT Tristan Wirfs

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

With James Hurst struggling in Week 1 and Trevor Penning probably a year away from being ready to start even if he’s healthy, upgrading the pass protection is my priority. And I don’t see any big upgrades along Tampa Bay’s battered interior. But I do like Wirfs a lot — he was one of the best left tackle prospects coming out of college in years, but like Ryan Ramczyk he’s been converted to the right side after turning pro. I’d love to put him back where he starred at for Iowa and solidify a weak spot on the depth chart.

