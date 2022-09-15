ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Restaurant floor caves in during wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- An unforgettable wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County. The floor caved in at Daymark restaurant Saturday night.Barnegat Light firefighters say the DJ heard a rumbling noise and helped the bride, the groom and the dozens of people inside evacuate safely.There were no injuries.Emergency crews were able to secure the building's structure.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Beloved Jackson NJ skating rink shutting down after 44 years

If you grew up in or around Jackson Township, New Jersey, you probably attended a birthday party at some point at Jackson Skating Center on County Line Road / Route 526. Heck, if you lived anywhere around northern Ocean or southern Monmouth counties, you probably visited at some point. Since...
JACKSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Seaside Heights, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Accidents
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident

No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and guests had to evacuate the second floor of Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports...
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Drowning#Long Beach Island#Accident#Community Medical Center#Nj
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach

TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
92.7 WOBM

Join 92.7 WOBM in Toms River Collecting School Supplies

We have been collecting school supplies for well over 10 years hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus". We are currently collecting school supplies right now for Ocean County students. All the school supplies will stay here in Ocean County. We are helping children and families during these trying times. We...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
987thecoast.com

Search Continues for Missing Female from Middle Township

The search continues for 30 year old Tiffany Hutenburg who is missing from Middle Township. Police say Hutenburg was reported missing on September 8th. She was last seen in the Rio Grande area but may be in Atlantic City. Police have released a photo of the missing woman. The post...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Off-duty NJ Police Officer Saves Two Friends From Drowning in Ocean County

An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero for rescuing two of his friends while fishing in Ocean County earlier this week. The New Jersey Transit Police Department says this past Tuesday, September 13th, Ofc. Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island State Park Beach in Seaside Heights. He and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards.⁣
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
KENILWORTH, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: UNCONSCIOUS MALE AT WAWA

Emergency personnel are reporting to the Wawa on Route 88 for a report of an unconscious male. Caller advised his eyes were rolling behind his head.
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy