East TN congressman introduces bill for improving reports on missing people

WASHINGTON ( WATE ) — A Tennessee congressman introduced a bipartisan bill that is meant to help improve the missing persons reporting in the United States.

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) and U.S. Representative Joe Neguses (D-CO-02) introduced a bipartisan Tracking and Reporting Absent Community-Members Everywhere Act (TRACE) which they believe will improve reporting on people who are missing.

600,000 people go missing in the United States annually, and tens of thousands of people remain missing every year according to a release from Burchett. According to the NamUs database , there were over 600 known missing people in Tennessee and authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s 5 people for every 100,000.

The TRACE Act is supposed to ensure that case files contain accurate and up-to-date information to improve rescue efforts and law enforcement’s ability to catch potential criminals behind individuals’ disappearances.

“No missing persons case should go unsolved just because investigators couldn’t easily access the information they need,” Burchett said. “Improving the way our agencies record and share case details could save lives, and would also help the public gain more insight into how these situations are handled.”

The TRACE Act would also enhance reporting requirements for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) for people who go missing on public lands, according to the news release. The bill would direct the U.S. Department of Justice to include the following in NamUs:

A description of any initial search, rescue or recovery mission, or ongoing search effort.

The cause of death, if remains are found.

Whether the person was or was suspected to have been on federal land at the time of their disappearance, and if so, the agency of jurisdiction, the activity in which the person was engaged, and the suspected destination.

A description of any belongings that were recovered, and the location of each item.

“As the Representative for a district that is over fifty percent public lands, and Chair of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands, I firmly believe we must do more to protect every hiker, backpacker, explorer, and tourist that comes to our national parks for enjoyment and recreation. This bill provides a much-needed update to the existing missing persons database, increasing protections for Americans and ensuring that should tragedy strike – and an individual was to go missing – there are processes in place to properly aid in their search and rescue efforts,” Neguse said.

The TRACE Act would require the U.S. Department of Interior and other federal land management agencies to input and update existing missing people cases in NamUs.

