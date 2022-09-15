ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nonprofit Girls in Tech relocates from California to Nashville

By Nikki Burdine
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2IVl_0hx2COeO00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A global nonprofit is now calling Nashville home, and they announced their presence here in a big way last week with their annual conference in their new city. The CEO of Girls in Tech said moving to Nashville was the right move at the right time.

Adriana Gascoigne started Girls in Tech 15 years ago in San Francisco, she was one of very few women in the tech industry at the time and wanted to do something to get other women to join the field.

“So out of about 35 employees, I was actually the only woman and person of color,” said Gascoigne. “So I would go into work every day and look around the room, like there’s really something wrong with this. The lack of diversity was affecting how we were innovating.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Girls in Tech took off, with chapters in 55 cities in 42 countries, totaling 130,000 active members. Their goal is to eliminate the gender gap in technology.

“We do everything from coding programs, to large conferences, to our global classroom, which is an online learning platform. And we really are here to support women’s careers, we want them to succeed,” said Gascoigne.

After years in California, a quick visit to Nashville made Gascoigne’s next step clear: they were moving to Tennessee.

“The tech scene is booming here. I know, AWS, Oracle, Meta, they all have offices here and there’s many more. There’s also the Entrepreneurship Center and many other different incubators and accelerators that are popping up. So I think it’s thriving. It’s the right place for us to be now,” said Gascoigne.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

She also said the tech industry has a long way to go, but she’s already seeing progress.

“I see many more women getting majors within tech fields, specifically in computer science and design centered majors, but also women applying to jobs. Women curious about career opportunities in the tech workforce.” With this move to Nashville and the global movement overall, Gasgoine knows they are taking steps in the right direction to lead the way for the next generation of female leaders in technology.

If you are interested in getting involved, Girls in Tech has local events like hack-a-thons, boot camps, a mentorship program, an academy, a job board and so much more. The organization also just announced the 2023 Girls in Tech conference will be held in Nashville again. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WKRN News 2

Nashville apartments to become housing for homeless veterans

Community Solutions purchased the building at 644 Glastonbury Road in Nashville, which has 144 units total. Eventually, 72 of the apartments will house veterans and the other half will be home to middle-income individuals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls In Tech#Charity#Oracle#Meta
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
Axios Nashville

9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville

Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy