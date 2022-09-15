Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
Arkansas Undefeated by All Comers This Season Except One – Parking
A proposal for the betterment of common Razorback fans that even athletic administrators can get behind
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Open Fall at ITF 15K Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – In the first qualifying round of the ITF 15K Lubbock Pro Circuit, all three Razorbacks won their matches to advance to round two. Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso received an automatic bid to the main draw while, freshman Yuhan Liu, juniors Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink will need to win one more match to move into main draw action.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
nwahomepage.com
Denver big man duo of 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop reset official visits to Arkansas for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Two uber-talented cousins and teammates in 2023 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop have rescheduled their official visit to Arkansas for the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2, according to their guardian and head coach Greg Willis. The Accelerated Schools (Denver, Colo.) duo of Fall (6-11...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Hosts ITF Pro Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Billingsley Tennis Center will host some of the best young players from around the world as Arkansas hosts the ITF tournament as part of the USTA Fayetteville Futures from Monday, September 19 to Sunday, September 25. The Razorbacks are hosting their third straight pro tournament.
Hogs play Crimson Tide on CBS in SEC showdown
ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Katie McCune wins Stampede, leads Arkansas to team title
JOPLIN, Mo. – Razorback senior Katie McCune posted a time of 16 minutes, 50.8 seconds over a 5,000m course to win the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday morning, leading Arkansas to a successful team title defense with a tally of 34 points. McCune improved her previous best time on...
Where Hogs Landed in Latest Media, Coaches' Polls
Saturday night's game at AT&T Stadium will have two ranked teams.
hogville.net
Trio of talented 2024 Hoop Hogs prospects rave about their Saturday unofficial visit to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday hosted three 2024 unofficial visitors who are each ranked in the national Top 35 prospect rankings, and each was blown away by the experience. It started with the trio of recruits taking part in photo shoots with Head Hog Eric Musselman...
KATV
Arkansas homeowners file complaints against pool company for abandoning jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — From Springdale to Jacksonville, homeowners said they're being duped by a pool company after paying thousands of dollars. Multiple homeowners called Seven On Your Side after they paid for pool liners that never were installed. One person paid $37,000 for a pool that was never installed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Southwest Classic
No. 10 Arkansas will faces No. 23 Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 24. How do I access the tickets I purchased from the Razorback Ticket Center and/or Razorback Foundation?. Access Your Tickets. Steps for how to access your tickets are...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
KATV
'Dogtown Proud': A history of North Little Rock
North Little Rock has a long line of history that has helped shape the city's character. Sandra Taylor-Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said even the name 'Argenta', has a history. "It's a derivative of the Latin word that means 'silver'," Taylor-Smith said. "Because the people who owned...
theadvocate.com
Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious
Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
Comments / 0