Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Fans Are Devastated By Princess Anne's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has devastated people all over the world, but royal fans were able to get some closure by watching her funeral. In the midst of the sadness of the day, many have paid particular attention to Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. Royal expert Tina...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Has A Request For King Charles Before She Leaves The UK
It's no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II's passing is making major changes to the dynamics within the royal family. It's clear, though, that we've only just scratched the surface of what is sure to transpire between the remaining royals, as Meghan Markle has reportedly made an interesting request of King Charles III (via Express). According to a "very good source," Meghan sent a formal letter to the new king requesting that the two of them sit down for a one-on-one meeting before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to their home in California. While there's no way of knowing what Meghan intends to discuss in her meeting with King Charles III or whether he will accept the invitation, it certainly begs the question of whether Meghan and Harry intend to make some changes to their relationship with the other royals.
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Rare Interaction Between Prince William And Prince Harry Was Caught On Camera
Though the rift between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been ongoing for years, the brothers managed to have a fleeting interaction at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. You may recall that William and Harry haven't gotten along in quite a while. It's thought to be traced...
Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.
Prince Andrew's Outfit For The Queen's Vigil Has Twitter Seeing Red
On September 16, fans of the royal family tuned in to one of the queen's final vigils ahead of her upcoming funeral. During the somber affair, the monarch's four children –– King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex –– were seen honoring their late mother in their military uniforms (per Daily Mail). While fans showcased their support for the royal siblings, some were surprised to see Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in his military attire. Under the current rules, royal family members can only wear their military uniforms if they are working members, according to CNN. Back in 2019, Prince Andrew stepped away from his royal duties due to his alleged ties with sex offender Jeffery Epstein, as reported by BBC.
Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences
Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan
The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Funeral Harkens Back To Another Royal Event
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II brought many prominent members of the royal family together for this historic event. One member present for today's events was Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Kate attended the funeral alongside members of the royal family, including her husband William, Prince of Wales; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; and the newly ascended King Charles III. While most of the focus for the funeral has been on honoring the queen, there's also a spotlight on the fashion. Even though Kate isn't the royal that Twitter has named best dressed, her look at the funeral still has people talking.
The Touching Moment Between Meghan Markle And Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral
History is playing out in real-time on people's television screens as Queen Elizabeth II is being laid to rest at Windsor Castle. After dying on September 8 at the age of 96, the U.K. entered a 12-day mourning period, with Her Majesty's funeral on September 19 marking the final day.
Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising
Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jill And Joe Biden Were Seated In An Unexpected Place During The Queen's Funeral
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew across the Atlantic to join world leaders in mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Both President Biden and Jill Biden attended the Queen's funeral, making them two of the 2,000 guests in attendance, according to CNN. The Americans found themselves seated in a surprising spot during the queen's funeral.
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior
Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.
An Unexpected Moment By Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Ended In An Arrest
The queues continue to grow in London to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public waiting hours to pay their respects. On September 16, some had the opportunity to see the former monarch's children hold vigil over her coffin, as they did at St. Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh (via The Guardian). King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stood on the catafalque — a raised platform that the queen's coffin is rested upon — standing at its head, foot, and sides with their heads bowed for 15 minutes, according to iNews. This royal act of mourning will be repeated on September 17 by the queen's eight grandchildren.
The Unexpected Royal Spotted Comforting The Queen's Youngest Grandchild
When Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren held vigil over her coffin on Saturday night, James, Viscount Severn was the youngest of the bunch standing in silence (via Town & Country). At just 14 years old, he is the son of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The public hasn't seen much of James, with his parents purposefully keeping him out of the limelight. "For their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important," his mother, Countess Sophie, previously stated (per Town & Country). James is currently 14th in line for the throne and resides in Surrey, according to Tatler.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
William And Catherine Have Something To Say Following The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II was especially close with her grandchildren, the Daily Mail reports. There have been many instances caught on-camera over the years that showed off the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, were no exceptions to that bond. According to Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth had great trust in the royal couple and shared a special bond with Catherine.
Prince Harry's Friend Says He's Upset With The Public Amid The Queen's Death
Sadly, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because he couldn't reach Scotland in time, per TMZ. Thankfully, The Irish Sun confirmed that things went very well the last time they met, during her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Her Majesty even sent a car to...
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0