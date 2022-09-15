ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

GUC receives award of excellence

By Steve Hawley, Greenville Utilities Commission
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nknvk_0hx2BuQ500

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities recently received five Awards of Excellence from ElectriCities of North Carolina. ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones presented the awards at the GUC Board of Commissioners’ September 15 meeting.  Awards were presented in the following categories:

Grid Modernization – promote investment in public power communities’ electric distribution systems and in technology to ensure safety and reliability, and exceed customer expectations;

Value of Public Power – communicate the value of electric system ownership to key stakeholders;

Wholesale Power Cost – provide competitive and stable wholesale electric rates that meet the power supply need of Power Agency Members;

Workforce Planning and Development – promote a workforce plan to attract, develop, and retain the necessary talent to provide safe, reliable power and lead public power forward; and

Continuous Improvement – constantly review and enhance all aspects of public power, focus on cost reduction, and increase efficiencies in current and future operations.

“We’re not here to win awards, but when you do things the right way in the best interest of our customers and our community, awards often follow,” said GUC General Manager / CEO Tony Cannon. “This is a recognition of the quality of work our employees do for our customers day in and day out, and it’s also a recognition of the way our Board members through the years have put a priority on investing in our systems, our tools, and our employees all to fulfill our mission statement.”

This is the 17th consecutive year GUC has received awards from ElectriCities. “The commitment and dedication that Greenville Utilities and all of North Carolina’s public power providers demonstrate to their communities is always impressive,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “I’m proud of them for continuing to find ways to deliver better service and more value to the Greenville region while meeting the challenges of the past few years head-on.”

ElectriCities is an organization that represents cities, towns, and universities that own their electric distribution systems. Greenville Utilities is a member of ElectriCities, along with more than 90 other members in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Learning English a second time: Israel Mendieta

Note: This article is part of our celebration of Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, September 18-24. This national event raises awareness about the fact that 40 million adults in the United States cannot read above a third-grade level and nearly 63 million cannot do fourth-grade math. One in five adults have trouble reading communications […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Pitt County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Eastern North Carolina Chapter will host a walk in New Bern at Union Point Park Saturday, October 22nd located at 210 […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Entry fees waived on National Public Lands Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Saturday, it won’t cost you anything to enter a national park. In honor of National Public Lands Day, entry fees will be waived at national parks and federal public lands. National Public Lands Day is a day celebrating public lands in the United States on the fourth Saturday of September […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Business
WNCT

Jamesville announces return of herring festival in 2023

One of the oldest festivals in North Carolina is making a huge comeback. Jamesville announces return of herring festival in …. $478,964 Fast Play ticket sold in Greenville expiring …. Walking paths along Summersill Elementary School …. Suggs: ‘At the end of the day, it’s our job’. Onslow...
JAMESVILLE, NC
WNCT

First-ever color bomb held by Ayden Chamber

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning. Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

NCDOT seeks input on draft 10-year transportation plan

KINSTON, N.C. – People are invited to learn more about the N.C. Department of Transportation’s draft 10-year transportation plan for 2024-2033, called the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. Highway Division 2, which is based in Kinston, will have office hours to answer questions and collect comments from the public about the funding and proposed […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Child car safety events hosted by Kinston Fire & Rescue

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston’s Fire & Rescue Department is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week to educate and encourage the community on keeping their children safe while in the car. Monday, the department held a Seat Check Event from 1:30 – 4:30 PM at Kinston Fire Station 1 across from Historic […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Greenville Utilities#Electricities#Value Of Public Power#Wholesale Power Cost#Power Agency#Continuous Improvement#Board
WNCT

$478,964 Fast Play ticket sold in Greenville expiring soon

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Fast Play players in North Carolina, especially those around Greenville, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $478,964 jackpot. The $478,964 jackpot won on April 6 with a 50X The Cash ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Stantonburg Road in Greenville. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘Banned Books’ reading event to be hosted at Joyner Library

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Calling all bookworms! Joyner Library at East Carolina University is hosting a Banned Books Read Out event for Banned Book Week, an annual event celebrating the freedom to read and calling awareness to challenged and banned books in schools and public libraries. According to the American Library Association, between January and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern to host event raising awareness about veteran suicide

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – An event in New Bern will honor vets lost to suicide. On November 11th, the March for the 22 Veterans Day event will be located at 5 am in front of the Piggly Wiggly in Maysville. The number 22 is unique for this event because it represents the 22 Vets […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Nearly New Fish consignment sale sees biggest turnout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At the Greenville Convention Center on Sunday, people loaded their bags with all types of items during the Nearly New Fish consignment sale. Co-owner of Nearly New Fish, Hunter Jackson, said the consignment sale over the weekend was the biggest turnout they’ve had partly due to inflation. “The turnout has been […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 6 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe but we’re basically halfway through the high school football regular season. Week 6 of Touchdown Friday means another week of interesting games and matchups. Two 4-1 teams will collide when East Duplin visits Kinston in our Game of the Week. This week’s Backyard Brawl features Washington County […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville event to raise awareness about Domestic Violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a chance to give back to a good cause. On Thursday, October 6th from 11 am – 1 pm, the Center for Family Violence Prevention will be holding the Domestic Violence Impact Luncheon. The luncheon will be a fundraising event to benefit the Center for Family Violence Prevention which serves […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dare County man scratches off $100,000 lottery win in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017. Ticket sales […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks release 2023 schedule, start season April 6

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks open the 2023 season at home on April 6 against the Kannapolis Cannonballers, the organization announced Monday. The Wood Ducks will play 132 games, 66 at Grainger Stadium and 66 on the road. The regular season ends on Sept. 10 with the Carolina League postseason starting […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

MrBeast’s chocolate, cookies now at Walmart locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now you can enjoy a nearly complete meal with MrBeast. On Sept. 4, Greenville’s MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, launched his first brick-and-motar store for his MrBeast Burger at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J. Now, he’s expanding his dessert business with his Feastables chocolate and Walmart-exclusive cookies. He posted […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WNCT

Hussain wins singles draw at Tribe Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sophomore Alisha Hussain emerged victorious in the Tribe Invitational white singles draw to highlight East Carolina’s participation at its opening competition of the fall season in Williamsburg, Va. The event was part of the ITA Hall of Fame Weekend during which the team had the opportunity to meet and interact with tennis […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Building confidence in the kitchen: Farmville’s kids cooking camps

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Building confidence, getting jobs, and never going hungry is the goal of event organizer and author Audrey Vines is hoping to accomplish with her Kids at Heart Cooking Camps. At the Farmville Public Library on Saturday, both children and their parents gathered for Vines’ cooking lessons, learning how to make cookies, […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a conviction for a crime he did not commit and a sentencing of 40 years behind bars, local pastor Darron Carmon spoke to community members Saturday about his exoneration and his work to make sure this does not happen again. It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy