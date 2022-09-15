GUC receives award of excellence

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities recently received five Awards of Excellence from ElectriCities of North Carolina. ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones presented the awards at the GUC Board of Commissioners’ September 15 meeting. Awards were presented in the following categories:

Grid Modernization – promote investment in public power communities’ electric distribution systems and in technology to ensure safety and reliability, and exceed customer expectations;

Value of Public Power – communicate the value of electric system ownership to key stakeholders;

Wholesale Power Cost – provide competitive and stable wholesale electric rates that meet the power supply need of Power Agency Members;

Workforce Planning and Development – promote a workforce plan to attract, develop, and retain the necessary talent to provide safe, reliable power and lead public power forward; and

Continuous Improvement – constantly review and enhance all aspects of public power, focus on cost reduction, and increase efficiencies in current and future operations.

“We’re not here to win awards, but when you do things the right way in the best interest of our customers and our community, awards often follow,” said GUC General Manager / CEO Tony Cannon. “This is a recognition of the quality of work our employees do for our customers day in and day out, and it’s also a recognition of the way our Board members through the years have put a priority on investing in our systems, our tools, and our employees all to fulfill our mission statement.”

This is the 17th consecutive year GUC has received awards from ElectriCities. “The commitment and dedication that Greenville Utilities and all of North Carolina’s public power providers demonstrate to their communities is always impressive,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “I’m proud of them for continuing to find ways to deliver better service and more value to the Greenville region while meeting the challenges of the past few years head-on.”

ElectriCities is an organization that represents cities, towns, and universities that own their electric distribution systems. Greenville Utilities is a member of ElectriCities, along with more than 90 other members in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

