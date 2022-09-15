Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
From Black Monday to Reclaiming Our Identity Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On this 45th anniversary of Black Monday, the owner of the Youngtown Flea was trying to change the narrative and replace Black Monday with Reclaiming Our Identity Day. A handful of people showed up at the Youngstown Flea for a Reclaiming Our Identity Day commemoration....
WYTV.com
YFD promotes firefighters
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city fire department promoted two members Monday. Tony Ciccone went from lieutenant to captain and Aaron Smith went from firefighter to lieutenant. The department held a ceremony at the main fire station on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WYTV.com
YSU could face more department cuts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a memo sent on Monday to Youngstown State University’s faculty, Provost Brien Smith listed 11 departments where cuts could be made. The cuts would make up for money lost from a 4 percent decrease in full-time enrollment. The following departments are on the...
WYTV.com
Local court closing after nearly 100 years
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Municipal Court will close this week after 96 years in operation. Tuesday is the last day for hearings or to pay any fines. The last day for workers will be Wednesday. The court doors will officially close on Thursday. Any new cases...
WYTV.com
Letter carrier attacked by dog in Youngstown, delivery suspended
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mail has been stopped in one street in Youngstown after a letter carrier was attacked by an unrestrained dog, according to a local USPS official. USPS spokesperson Naddia Dhalai said a dog attack by a free dog has caused suspended delivery to Auburndale Avenue. Dhalai...
WYTV.com
Photographer raising funds for stadium repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman alumna wants the old high school football stadium fixed up. Kim Floyd played soccer for the Spartans at the old Boardman stadium. Now she has her own photography business called Phoenix Photography. During some thunderstorms a few weeks ago, Floyd captured a photo...
WYTV.com
OH WOW! center gets silly with science
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The 12th Silly Science Sunday spilled from within OH WOW! to the streets of downtown Youngstown on Sunday. The event featured over 40 exhibitors and local food trucks. Kids and adults could walk across water, watch watermelons explode with rubber bands and even catch a t-shirt.
WYTV.com
Family, friends share messages of love, grief over shooting victim
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday evening along Federal Street in downtown Youngstown, family, friends and loved ones of Yarnell Green gathered for a balloon release. They were there to honor and remember a life taken too soon. Green was the victim of a shooting that happened early Sunday morning...
WYTV.com
WYTV Trans Siberian Orchestra Ultimate Experience
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trans Siberian Orchestra is returning to Youngstown and 33 WYTV wants to give you the ultimate fan experience!. TSO is back in Youngstown with “Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO and More.” The tour comes to the Covelli Centre for two shows on Sunday, November 20.
WYTV.com
Local students practice in-field archaeology skills
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifteen Youngstown State University students put their “in class” knowledge to work on Sunday while performing a field study in Springfield. The Honors College backyard archaeology course teaches the students the basic methods of uncovering artifacts. On Sunday, they got hands-on experience while...
WYTV.com
Youngstown JCC holds food drive
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is starting its 30th annual food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley Monday. Donations will be accepted at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, Akiva Academy, Temple El Emeth, Children...
WYTV.com
Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd was on hand Saturday afternoon in Niles to raise awareness for substance abuse. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention – or ASAP – held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field. Over 800 people registered to participate...
WYTV.com
Local member of International Association of Firefighters honored
(WKBN) – A Warren firefighter who lost his life almost two years ago was finally honored for his sacrifice. Lieutenant Don Beauchene, Jr. was recognized this weekend during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The service honors members of the International Association of Firefighters who lost...
WYTV.com
Other name changes could come as offensive word stripped from local places
(WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Interior recently announced that 650 geographical features using the name “squaw” had been changed because historically, the term squaw was used as an offensive racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women. Locally, that means Squaw Creek, Little Squaw Creek and...
WYTV.com
Gold album artist to play Stambaugh
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A performer with a career spanning 50 years is scheduled to play the concert hall at Stambaugh Auditorium. Engelbert Humperdinck will take the stage December 14 at 7:30 p.m. Humperdinck has sold over 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, earned four...
WYTV.com
Community honors fallen officer with memorial run
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The community came together in solidarity to remember one of its own on Sunday. The Justin Leo Memorial Walk drew a crowd of about 100 people who walked or ran 3.24 kilometers in honor of his badge No. 324. Leo was shot and killed while...
WYTV.com
Invitational brings over 5K runners to Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 5,500 athletes lined up at the Boardman High School Saturday for the 37th Boardman Spartan Cross Country Invitational. It is one of the largest meets in the Midwest with roughly 450 teams competing. Saturday’s meet had 14 fleets of runners, all separated by divisions....
WYTV.com
Coroner: 2 adults, 2 kids dead in Mercer farm fire; search for additional victim Tuesday
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Coroner has confirmed the numbers from the farmhouse fire Friday morning. According to Coroner John Libonati, two adults and two children died in the fire. Of the adults, there was one man and one woman. Of the children, there was one girl and one boy.
WYTV.com
New musical to debut locally next weekend
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new musical is set to debut next weekend!. Top Hat Productions will present “Kinky Boots” to the community. The cast consists of about 30 local performers. The nonprofit organization puts all of the money they make back into the community to do things like feed the homeless.
WYTV.com
Runners come together promoting safety, awareness
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A few dozen runners and walkers in the Shenango Valley honored Eliza Fletcher the woman that was kidnapped and murdered while on her morning run. Organizers wanted to raise awareness and finish Eliza’s run. The tragic news of Eliza Fletcher’s murder struck a chord...
