Portsmouth, NH

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
Bomb Threat Delays Dismissal for Dover NH High School

A bomb threat delayed the dismissal of students at Dover High School Thursday afternoon. The threat was received via a telephone call to Dover Middle School around 2 p.m., and the school was evacuated, according to a letter from Superintendent William Harbron. Dover Police searched the building and the school grounds and found the threat not to be credible. Students were allowed to return to the building to collect their belongings.
DOVER, NH
Only a Test: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Holds Training Tuesday

The U.S. Navy ships around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Tuesday are all part of routine security response training. Additional security personnel will be at the shipyard and noise heard along the Piscataqua River near the yard's shorelines. The purpose of the exercise is to improve the training and readiness of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Naval Security Force.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
BOSTON, MA
Runaway Dog from Maine Turnpike Crash Found by Trooper

The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road opening the cage.
OGUNQUIT, ME
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
I Recommended Movies to ‘Da Vinci Code’ Author Dan Brown at Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire

When writing about the late, great Hampton Cinemas Six, I thought about many of the regular customers who’d come in throughout the week. We had parents who’d bring the kids every weekend. There were couples that made every Thursday “date night” and would check out the latest rom-com. And there were some who’d just come alone on a Tuesday, buy a coffee, and just sit back and enjoy a movie, distraction-free.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
Do You Know Where Portland, Maine’s Inspiring 9/11 Memorial is Located?

If you are looking for a place to remember, honor, and reflect on the events of September 11, 2001, then the Portland 9/11 memorial may be the perfect place to go. The memorial is at Fort Allen Park on Portland's Eastern Promenade. Fort Allen Park, right on Casco Bay, has some of the most beautiful views in the entire world. The park is home to several memorials including the USS Portland Memorial, USS Maine Memorial Cannon, and the 9/11 Memorial.
PORTLAND, ME
Dover, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

