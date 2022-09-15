Read full article on original website
Related
Love Reading? Portland, Maine, Home Has a Lavish Library With a Bonkers Bookshelf
Homes are flying on and off the market in Maine right now, especially in Portland. The highly sought-after location is booming with homes for sale in beautiful areas with gorgeous views but for hefty prices. Home for Sale in Portland, Maine. Sitting right by Waynflete on the corner of Spring...
Spooky Season’s Coming: Tickets to Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, Are on Sale
We've got some exciting news for all you spooky season fans out there. Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website.
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who Else Remembers the Hampton Cinemas Six in Hampton, New Hampshire?
Whenever you start a new job, it’s only natural to think about how it stacks up compared to other favorites. So, as we kicked off “Rineman in the Morning” this week, one of the first places my mind went to was the Hampton Cinemas Six. You heard...
Food, Beer, Music, and Fun in Kittery, Maine, to Close Out Its 375th Birthday
Are you ready to send Kittery, Maine's 375th Happy Birthday Celebration out with one final cheers? What fun Kittery has had celebrating this milestone, and now they're closing out this year's birthday celebrations with the Taste of Kittery. It's the 2nd annual event, so building on it and making it a staple of Seacoast events for September is a must.
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money-making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bomb Threat Delays Dismissal for Dover NH High School
A bomb threat delayed the dismissal of students at Dover High School Thursday afternoon. The threat was received via a telephone call to Dover Middle School around 2 p.m., and the school was evacuated, according to a letter from Superintendent William Harbron. Dover Police searched the building and the school grounds and found the threat not to be credible. Students were allowed to return to the building to collect their belongings.
Only a Test: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Holds Training Tuesday
The U.S. Navy ships around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Tuesday are all part of routine security response training. Additional security personnel will be at the shipyard and noise heard along the Piscataqua River near the yard's shorelines. The purpose of the exercise is to improve the training and readiness of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Naval Security Force.
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston
Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that. As with everything else...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Runaway Dog from Maine Turnpike Crash Found by Trooper
The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road opening the cage.
Did You Know a Charming Plant Shop in Portland, Maine Has a Happy Hour With Booze?
I walk by a local plant shop every time I walk to and from work in Portland’s Old Port and always smile at the creative signs outside of the store. There seems to be a newfound love of plants in my generation so I thought the idea of a modern plant shop in the heart of the city was cute and smart.
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
I Recommended Movies to ‘Da Vinci Code’ Author Dan Brown at Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire
When writing about the late, great Hampton Cinemas Six, I thought about many of the regular customers who’d come in throughout the week. We had parents who’d bring the kids every weekend. There were couples that made every Thursday “date night” and would check out the latest rom-com. And there were some who’d just come alone on a Tuesday, buy a coffee, and just sit back and enjoy a movie, distraction-free.
Despite the Happy Face, This Dog is Lost in Kittery. Can You Help Find Her Home?
This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital. I have such respect for those that work with animals. This hospital in...
Do You Know Where Portland, Maine’s Inspiring 9/11 Memorial is Located?
If you are looking for a place to remember, honor, and reflect on the events of September 11, 2001, then the Portland 9/11 memorial may be the perfect place to go. The memorial is at Fort Allen Park on Portland's Eastern Promenade. Fort Allen Park, right on Casco Bay, has some of the most beautiful views in the entire world. The park is home to several memorials including the USS Portland Memorial, USS Maine Memorial Cannon, and the 9/11 Memorial.
Celebrate Fall With Fall Harvest Day at Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire
"It's the most wonderful time of the year..." Wait, too soon for Christmas tunes? No worries, cause we aren't referring to Christmas just yet. You see, it will soon be time to celebrate all things cozy sweaters, apple picking, corn mazes, haunted happenings, spooky movie nights, colorful foliage, and all things pumpkin.
No, Maine’s Very Own Portland Zoo is Not Actually a Zoo
You hear the words “Portland Zoo” flying around but you’re pretty certain Portland, Maine doesn’t have a zoo… or does it?. No, you are right, it doesn’t have a zoo with animals but it does have an epic beer garden that sports the name Portland Zoo.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0