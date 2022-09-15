Read full article on original website
Longmeadow celebrates LGBTQIA+ community at annual Pride Festival
The Longmeadow town green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 19, 2022
The Dowd Agencies, headquartered in Holyoke for more than a century, recently acquired Ideal Insurance, merging their operations, including Ideal’s Ludlow and Chicopee offices. Ideal, a 33-year-old insurance agency, will continue to serve individuals, families and businesses throughout Western Massachusetts and Connecticut from its two locations, according to a...
Springfield parade celebrates Puerto Rican culture in western Mass.
This year was the 32nd year of the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade, it began as a small and intimate celebration and now its an event that everyone looks forward to within the valley.
City Council lauds city latino for service to the community
In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
The Big E attendance 2022
The Big E fair is from September 16 through October 2 featuring entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more.
spectrumnews1.com
Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
The annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade was held Sunday, in-person for the first time since 2019.
Alex Cotton Memorial Fund hosts 2nd annual cookout in Springfield
The Alex Cotton Memorial Fund held their second annual cookout and motorcycle ride to fight against pancreatic cancer and honor the legacy of Alex Cotton on Saturday.
Knox building in Springfield to be redeveloped into apartments
City officials toured the Mason Square building where Knox Automobiles was built more than 100-years-ago, which will become a new apartment complex.
Puerto Rican flag raising in Springfield honors Jafet Robles
The first-ever Jafet Robles Advocacy Award was awarded Friday at the 5th annual Jafet Robles Memorial Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony. People Friday night celebrating Robles and the outstanding impact he's had in the community.
Worcester, Springfield schools could get millions for air quality fixes
More than 20 Massachusetts public school districts that are home to communities who bore a disproportionate brunt of the coronavirus pandemic could share in $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to upgrade ventilation and air quality in classrooms. Worcester Public Schools is eligible to receive up to $7 million...
What Happened Friday: Week 2 of Western Mass. football & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. There was a ton of Week 2 action across Western Massachusetts, including a few teams playing opponents outside of the region.
westernmassnews.com
First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
Stavros Center hosts hiring event in Springfield
The Stavros Center for Independent living hosted a hiring event Thursday.
Vintage car show on Sunday to raise money for Shriners
Join Melha Shriners Vintage Auto at their Car Show on Sunday in Chicopee to raise money for Shriners Hospitals.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA
Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
Worcester Public Schools looking to fill a number of job openings
WORCESTER, Mass. — As students and teachers return to the classroom, Worcester public schools are in need to fill multiple job openings throughout their district. The Worcester school system serves over 23,000 students in a diverse college town setting and they are looking for people to join their team.
Worcester seeks public input on police reform related to racial inequity
Days after the city of Worcester released a damning report detailing racial inequity within its Human Resources and Heath and Human Services departments, the city is calling for the public’s input on the policies and practices of the Worcester Police Department. An independent consultant, CNA Center for Justice &...
spectrumnews1.com
'Incredibly devastating': Walk to Defeat ALS steps off at Polar Park Sunday
WORCESTER, Mass. — The fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis was front and center in Worcester Sunday. The 2022 Walk to Defeat ALS stepped off at Polar Park. Hundreds walked one mile, or four laps, around the warning track of the field, raising money for families affected by ALS. The...
