Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Sept. 19, 2022

The Dowd Agencies, headquartered in Holyoke for more than a century, recently acquired Ideal Insurance, merging their operations, including Ideal’s Ludlow and Chicopee offices. Ideal, a 33-year-old insurance agency, will continue to serve individuals, families and businesses throughout Western Massachusetts and Connecticut from its two locations, according to a...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

City Council lauds city latino for service to the community

In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Family Health Center of Worcester to close branches in Southbridge and Webster

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Family Health Center of Worcester is closing its branches in Southbridge and Webster to take a pause to regroup and rebuild. CEO Lou Brady said they serve about 2,000 patients at the Southbridge Medical Site, the Southbridge Dental and Webster Dental locations. He said they'll work with those patients to make sure they still receive the care they need when the offices close in the coming months.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines

SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA

Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
WORCESTER, MA
