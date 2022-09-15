AUBURN — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a suspect in Auburn after approaching them with a knife.On Saturday afternoon, a white Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80. Witnesses explained that the driver took off shortly after taking the Bell Road exit. They [witnesses] followed him to the parking lot of a shopping complex and called the police.When CHP arrived, officers spotted the vehicle and began to approach.As they approached the man, he had a knife in his hand while moving "in an aggressive manner" toward the officers, according to CHP. He was shot by CHP shortly after and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.The owner of a Mountain Mike's Pizza in the shopping complex said, "I felt kind of upset and kind of nervous. Even all my employees they were kind of shook up after seeing all that stuff."The driver of the car hit in the crash was not injured.

1 DAY AGO