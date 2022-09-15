Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Injury Accident as Motorcyclist and Vehicle Collide
Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash With Vehicle on Watt Avenue. A major injury accident that occurred in North Highlands injured a motorcyclist in a collision with a vehicle on September 14. The collision happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. along northbound Watt Avenue just south of Roseville Road. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that a Toyota Prius collided with a motorcycle rider.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Major Injuries
Seven-Vehicle Crash Reported on I-80 Near Winters Street. A major multiple-vehicle crash was reported in North Highlands on September 18, resulting in injuries. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 just west of the Winters Street off-ramp around 5:51 a.m. and reportedly involved seven vehicles. A gray vehicle was allegedly sideways in the number one lane and struck by another car, which set off a chain reaction involving others.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Rio Linda Traffic Crash Costs Life of Unborn Child
A pregnant woman lost her unborn child, and six people were injured in a traffic crash in Rio Linda on September 16. The accident was the result of a sideshow being held at the Elverta Road intersection with Dutch Haven Boulevard when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived there around 9:00 p.m. Officers reported that more than 100 vehicles were at the sideshow and that a crowd of people blocked the intersection where it was being held.
KCRA.com
Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
Fox40
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig
SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given.
Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point.
7 people shot at, 2 injured in connected shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and another 5 were shot at in Stockton on Sunday by all the same suspects, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said in the first incident three men and one female were shot at while getting into a vehicle, but gunfire only struck the woman and […]
Driver injured in Fairfield rollover car crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield firefighters worked to free a victim trapped in a rollover car accident on I-80, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. The fire department said that the victim was trapped in a vehicle that had rolled over on I-80 near Airbase Parkway. Firefighters were able to extract the victim from the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Suspect dies after hit and run, officer-involved shooting in Auburn
This story was update at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 in Auburn on Saturday ended a few minutes later when a California Highway Patrol officer shot a man who was armed with a knife near Applebee’s on Bell Road. It was the second...
Man armed, approaching with knife shot by CHP in Auburn
AUBURN — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a suspect in Auburn after approaching them with a knife.On Saturday afternoon, a white Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80. Witnesses explained that the driver took off shortly after taking the Bell Road exit. They [witnesses] followed him to the parking lot of a shopping complex and called the police.When CHP arrived, officers spotted the vehicle and began to approach.As they approached the man, he had a knife in his hand while moving "in an aggressive manner" toward the officers, according to CHP. He was shot by CHP shortly after and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.The owner of a Mountain Mike's Pizza in the shopping complex said, "I felt kind of upset and kind of nervous. Even all my employees they were kind of shook up after seeing all that stuff."The driver of the car hit in the crash was not injured.
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
goldcountrymedia.com
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday
An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
Car crash into power pole causes major outage in Galt
GALT – More than 10,000 SMUD customers in Galt had their power knocked out after a car crashed into a pole early Monday afternoon. The incident happened just after noon along A Street in Galt. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a power pole suffered damage. A photo posted by Galt police shows the top of the power pole was broken in the crash. A Street between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street is closed so crews can work on fixing the pole. Police say neither their 911 nor non-emergency lines have been affected.
abc10.com
I-80 lanes reopen near Floriston Way in Nevada County after crash | Traffic Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will get periods of rain through Wednesday from a system lurking off the coast. During the day, you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of sun are expected throughout the day, which will help prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and overnight.
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
KCRA.com
Driver arrested, 6 hurt in Rio Linda pursuit that ended in car crash, officials say
Six people were hurt following a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash in Rio Linda on Friday night, authorities said. A 17-year-old from the east Bay Area was arrested. The California Highway Patrol was responding to reports of a sideshow around 9:11 p.m. in the area of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard.
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
CBS News
6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive
Details here: https://cbsn.ws/3qNrlZ0 According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County. When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection. While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began.
