ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onamia, MN

Neal Dominates Knockout Round, Final 10 Set at Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota

outdoorsfirst.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
DeanLand

This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth

PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Michie, TN
Dayton, TN
Sports
City
Oakdale, MN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Oakdale, TN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Dayton, TN
Lifestyle
City
Ardmore, TN
City
Onamia, MN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
northjacksonpress.com

Bridgeport Looks Forward To An Exciting Weekend

By Sherri BlevinsThis weekend will be exciting for those visiting Bridgeport, Alabama, for the Trail of Tears Festival and the […]. By Sherri BlevinsThis weekend will be exciting for those visiting Bridgeport, Alabama, for the Trail of Tears Festival and the Bridgeport High School Class Reunion. Bridgeport City officials expect about two thousand visitors over the weekend to enjoy music, fireworks, children’s activities, and prize giveaways. The festival is in honor…
BRIDGEPORT, AL
Grundy County Herald

Mountaineer Days in Tracy City

The annual Mountaineer Days celebration was held Saturday at the entrance to the Old Shook School. Started in the late 1960s as “Old Timer’s Day,” the annual festival was renamed Mountaineer Days in the early 1970s. Last year, the number of attendees and participants was affected by COVID-19. Jimmy Coppinger returned Saturday in full hillbilly attire along with residents and visitors to the plateau.
TRACY CITY, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Bass Fishing#Sport Fishing#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Fishing Boats#Win Knockout Round#The Championship Round#The Mille Lacs Band#Motv#The Discovery Channel
cityscopemag.com

Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit

A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
PELHAM, TN
CarBuzz.com

VW's Chattanooga Plant Is Looking Out For Mother Earth

Volkswagen is looking to lead the electric vehicle segment and plans to dethrone Tesla in the coming years. That's quite a claim, but evidence suggests the German giant is slowly gaining on Musk's carmaker. Vehicles such as the ID.4 are proving popular, and sales should increase now that the electric crossover is built at VW's Chattanooga plant in the USA.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Accident on Interstate 24 at S. Church Street Exit

All lanes of I-24 reopened around 10:45 Thursday morning after the Tennessee Highway Patrol shut down the roadway due to an accident. As originally reported, the wreck occurred on Interstate 24 in the outbound lanes headed towards Chattanooga near the South Church Street interchange in Murfreesboro. As the wreck was being investigated by the Highway Patrol, drivers had to exit onto the New Salem Highway and make their way to either Warrior Drive or Middle Tennessee Boulevard as a detour to make their way around the crash on I-24.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

‘Humiliating treatment’: Sewanee sorority suspended over hazing allegations

SEWANEE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A sorority at The University of the South has been suspended over accusations of hazing and “humiliating treatment” of new members. Local News 3 reported that Theta Kappa Phi, or TKP, was suspended “for at least one year” over an incident that happened on the university’s Shake Day earlier this year, according to the university’s Greek life website.
SEWANEE, TN
WTVCFOX

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy