Neal Dominates Knockout Round, Final 10 Set at Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota

This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs Polk County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs Polk County. Tyner Academy took their unbeaten record into Benton, Tennessee for a region game against the Wildcats.
northjacksonpress.com
Bridgeport Looks Forward To An Exciting Weekend
By Sherri BlevinsThis weekend will be exciting for those visiting Bridgeport, Alabama, for the Trail of Tears Festival and the […]. By Sherri BlevinsThis weekend will be exciting for those visiting Bridgeport, Alabama, for the Trail of Tears Festival and the Bridgeport High School Class Reunion. Bridgeport City officials expect about two thousand visitors over the weekend to enjoy music, fireworks, children’s activities, and prize giveaways. The festival is in honor…
Grundy County Herald
Mountaineer Days in Tracy City
The annual Mountaineer Days celebration was held Saturday at the entrance to the Old Shook School. Started in the late 1960s as “Old Timer’s Day,” the annual festival was renamed Mountaineer Days in the early 1970s. Last year, the number of attendees and participants was affected by COVID-19. Jimmy Coppinger returned Saturday in full hillbilly attire along with residents and visitors to the plateau.
WTVCFOX
Woman rescued on Lookout Mountain after crashing bicycle on remote trail
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who crashed her bike and fell on a remote trail on Lookout Mountain Friday afternoon. CFD spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says the woman crashed at about 1 p.m. on Guild Trail, in the vicinity of Ruby Falls. Firefighters were told the woman...
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
Grundy County Herald
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
WDEF
Cold Justice on Oxygen profiles Dunlap missing woman case this weekend
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A true crime case from our area gets a national airing this weekend. The Cold Justice show profiles the disappearance of Tiffany Holbert in Dunlap in 2018. The last time she was seen was on an ATM security camera. Her story airs Saturday, September 17...
VW's Chattanooga Plant Is Looking Out For Mother Earth
Volkswagen is looking to lead the electric vehicle segment and plans to dethrone Tesla in the coming years. That's quite a claim, but evidence suggests the German giant is slowly gaining on Musk's carmaker. Vehicles such as the ID.4 are proving popular, and sales should increase now that the electric crossover is built at VW's Chattanooga plant in the USA.
WTVCFOX
Whose right-of-way? Neighbors in LaFayette clash over access to private road
LaFAYETTE, Ga. — Getting home is easy for most folks. But it's been an ongoing battle for residents in one neighborhood just north of LaFayette in Walker County. They say one family is making the road dangerous and damaging to their vehicles. Melvin Moody lives on East Warren road...
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Accident on Interstate 24 at S. Church Street Exit
All lanes of I-24 reopened around 10:45 Thursday morning after the Tennessee Highway Patrol shut down the roadway due to an accident. As originally reported, the wreck occurred on Interstate 24 in the outbound lanes headed towards Chattanooga near the South Church Street interchange in Murfreesboro. As the wreck was being investigated by the Highway Patrol, drivers had to exit onto the New Salem Highway and make their way to either Warrior Drive or Middle Tennessee Boulevard as a detour to make their way around the crash on I-24.
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
WDEF
Marvene Noel says it’s time to get to business in District 8; wishes her runoff opponent ‘good luck’ in next endeavor
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga held a runoff election Thursday for District 8 between incumbent Marvene Noel and Marie Mott. Things got testy on one side, and silent on the other. 48 hours after Noel was declared the winner, she spoke to News 12 about her win, her next order...
WSMV
‘Humiliating treatment’: Sewanee sorority suspended over hazing allegations
SEWANEE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A sorority at The University of the South has been suspended over accusations of hazing and “humiliating treatment” of new members. Local News 3 reported that Theta Kappa Phi, or TKP, was suspended “for at least one year” over an incident that happened on the university’s Shake Day earlier this year, according to the university’s Greek life website.
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
WILX-TV
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Parents who were arrested last year and accused of encouraging their son to fight other students at a Tennessee high school, filed a lawsuit Thursday saying that their son was assaulted first and not protected by school officials, WVLT reported. They are asking for $5,000,000...
