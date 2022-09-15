Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘confident’ he’ll make Giants debut vs. Panthers

The Giants may get back the jewel of their most recent draft class on Sunday.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux believes he is trending in the right direction to make his NFL debut at home against the Panthers after missing the season opener with a knee injury he suffered in the preseason.

“I’m confident about Sunday,” the fifth overall pick in April’s draft said.

Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) at practice on Sept. 15, 2022. Noah K. Murray

Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks to reporters after Giants practice on Sept. 15, 2022. Noah K. Murray

Thibodeaux has practiced the last two days, taking part in team drills, and said the knee is feeling better. He still has to get over the mental hurdle of not thinking about his sprained MCL when he’s out there, but the rookie is progressing. His status depends on how the knee feels the next few days as practice continues.

“Day to day, but I’ll say I’m very optimistic,” Thibodeaux said.