ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘confident’ he’ll make Giants debut vs. Panthers

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isivx_0hx2AgGw00

The Giants may get back the jewel of their most recent draft class on Sunday.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux believes he is trending in the right direction to make his NFL debut at home against the Panthers after missing the season opener with a knee injury he suffered in the preseason.

“I’m confident about Sunday,” the fifth overall pick in April’s draft said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LN1Qj_0hx2AgGw00
Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) at practice on Sept. 15, 2022.
Noah K. Murray
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SL0La_0hx2AgGw00
Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks to reporters after Giants practice on Sept. 15, 2022.
Noah K. Murray

Thibodeaux has practiced the last two days, taking part in team drills, and said the knee is feeling better. He still has to get over the mental hurdle of not thinking about his sprained MCL when he’s out there, but the rookie is progressing. His status depends on how the knee feels the next few days as practice continues.

“Day to day, but I’ll say I’m very optimistic,” Thibodeaux said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy