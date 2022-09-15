Read full article on original website
Floyd Craig
4d ago
"seemingly trying to drive through the gate" is not an accident!!!!
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby Hazlewood
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
News4Jax.com
A former UF Health nurse accused of stealing hospital medication is the target of three investigations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Allegations of stealing pain medication at two different hospitals in two different cities are not the only legal issues for a now-former nurse who was arrested on Friday. News4JAX has uncovered court documents that show Desiree Lato, 41, of Jacksonville also currently has a vulnerable adult...
click orlando
Driver fleeing hit-and-run crash dies after trying to ram gate at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who attempted to crash through the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said. According to News 6 partner News4JAX, Florida Highway Patrol...
Orange Park police investigating crash involving car, pedestrian at Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Orange Park. Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid the area of Doctors Lake and Lakeview drives as officers investigate the crash, the Orange Park Police Department said in a tweet. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
MilitaryTimes
Man dies after crashing into barrier at Naval Air Station Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man fleeing a hit-and-run crash died Thursday morning after slamming into a security barrier outside Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, officials said. The deadly crash occurred at NAS Jacksonville’s secondary gate, the Florida Times-Union reported. Base officials said the driver, who wasn’t immediately named, had...
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
WOKV.com
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase A cyclist reported finding the suitcase with a head sticking out of it. (NCD)
Naval Air Station Jacksonville hit with horror attack leaving driver dead after trying to run Birmingham Gate
A DRIVER is dead after launching a horror attack on Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, tried to plow through the Birmingham Gate at the Florida station on Thursday morning. Navy officials tweeted following the incident: "At 6.30 am, a driver attempted to run...
News4Jax.com
Hilliard man accused of shooting man in head, injuring several others following argument at party
CALLAHAN, Fla. – A Hilliard man was arrested and accused of shooting a man in the head and fleeing the scene in Callahan early Saturday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call about someone shot shortly after midnight Saturday. During the...
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
First Coast News
Nassau County Sheriff's Department arrest accused murderer same day as shooting
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has made a successful arrest in a deadly shooting. The murder happened early Saturday and the suspect was arrested the same day. Just after midnight, NSCO received a call saying that a person had been shot at a residence on Woodridge...
News4Jax.com
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
3 people arrested after warrant served in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Guns, drugs, and a bulletproof vest are just a few of the things collected after three people were arrested in Jacksonville Beach. “Around 5 or 5:30 in the morning you could hear a megaphone going off, a police officer speaking through it, I guess, trying to control the situation,” a neighbor said.
News4Jax.com
‘I blame no one but myself’: Statement read in court from mother guilty of killing 5-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During Brianna Williams’ sentencing hearing Friday, someone read a statement on behalf of the Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. In the statement, Williams said: “I accept full responsibility for everything. ... I blame no one...
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
