Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
KTVL
Truckload of grapes crashes on North Applegate Road
MURPHY — Rescue crews are at the scene where a semi-trailer full of grapes rolled over in the 9400 block of North Applegate Road in Murphy. "There are also reports of pools of oil along North Applegate Road," Rural Metro Fire said in a release, "(or maybe grape juice?)"
kqennewsradio.com
PUBLIC USE RESTRICTION LEVEL MOVES TO LOW
Officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have changed Public Use Restriction Levels to LOW for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Industrial Fire Precaution Level changes to IFPL 1 in regulated use areas, and all forestland within one-eighth of a mile.
KTVL
Evacuations lifted, crews downsizing as Rum Creek fire winds down
MERLIN — With the Rum Creek fire footprint holding at 83% containment, the Oregon Department of Forestry is downsizing the firefighting team and has lifted all evacuations. 330 firefighters are still working to suppress hot spots, patrol the area, repair the landscape and remove hazard trees. "Unsettled weather will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at one month: evacuations lifted, roadblocks set for access points
MERLIN, Ore. -- This weekend shows the last evacuation alert notification for Rum Creek Fire as "there are currently no active evacuations in Josephine County." Josephine County's emergency management office said Friday that the Josephine County Sheriff's Office had canceled its wildfire Level 2 Evacuation alert for: North of Indian Mary Park, Stratton Creek Road, and West Pickett Road; South of Lower Grave Creek Road; East of the Rogue River; West of Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek.
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
KDRV
9-1-1 system issues in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- Technicians are working to repair the system used for 9-1-1 calls in California. Many counties are seeing the impacts of this issue right now. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) states that calls made from cell phones to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines are not connecting. Users are instead receiving a busy signal or an error message.
KTVL
"Extreme" wildfire risk in Southern Oregon reduced to "High"
Jackson County — While fire season has no set end date in Southern Oregon and northern California, forestry officials use a wildfire risk designation to indicate when the season is over. As of midnight, Sept. 20, Jackson and Josephine county will transition from Extreme to High danger levels but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
oregontoday.net
Arrest Made in Triple Fatal Crash, Douglas Co., Sept. 19
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the triple fatal crash that claimed the lives of three victims in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. The investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her 18-year-old brother Caleb Hodgson along with 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. Carleton was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Investigators have continued investigating the incident since it occurred a month ago, but encourages anyone with information to come forward by calling (541) 440-4458.
KTVL
Crews with Cal Fire contain lightning fire near Yreka
YREKA — UPDATED September 17 at 7:40 pm:. Cal Fire crews confirmed and contained one lightning fire after responding to reports of six lightning fires. The fire was located on Manzanita Hill, south of Yreka and was contained to a 10x10 spot. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. Crews with Cal Fire are...
KTVL
Shady Cove celebrates a milestone, 50 years of officially being a city
SHADY COVE — Businesses and people from across the Rogue Valley came out to support Shady Cove reaching a pivotal milestone and celebrated 50 years of being an incorporated city. “We are excited to tell people that here we are, we’re here to stay and here we love our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
thetrek.co
Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1
Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area
YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
aclu-or.org
A First Amendment victory for the press is a First Amendment victory for all of us.
Last week, journalist, April Ehrlich Fonseca, announced that the two criminal charges – trespass and resisting arrest – that the City of Medford was pursuing against her had been dismissed. On September 22, 2020, Fonseca arrived at Hawthorne Park to report on a police eviction of nearly 100 people who had been displaced by the Alameda wildfire. She began documenting law enforcement interactions with unhoused people residing in the public park. Despite identifying herself as a member of the press, police asked Fonseca to leave and arrested her for refusing to do so.
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
actionnewsnow.com
Teen dead, another hospitalized after Friday night crash
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A teenager remains in intensive care after a fatal crash Friday evening involving two high school students in Siskiyou County. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the area of Ager Road, north of Shelly Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0