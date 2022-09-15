Read full article on original website
Jay’Nicora
4d ago
“City worker had receipts”. Of course they did! Come on Fort!! It’s called covered all basics 🤡👍🏽😂 #criminalcityworkeractivity……nottrue🤫
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Speedy trial turns into release on murder charges, but suspect is incarcerated for other reasons
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in a 2015 homicide case would have gone free today, but for the fact he’s serving another sentence in a state prison. In June, Donte Curry, 41, was charged in the shooting death of Harold Von Harrington, 26, in November 2015, a case that went cold until prosecutors located witnesses willing to testify.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Court docs: Fort Wayne man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
wboi.org
No evidence of wrongdoing uncovered in Fort Wayne City Hall investigation
An Indiana State Police Investigation and Allen County Prosecutor review has cleared the Fort Wayne City government of any wrongdoing in an investigation stemming from an anonymous letter with accusations of illegal activity and policy violations. The letter, sent to the Fort Wayne City Council in July, alleges certain employees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Citizens Square parking to be limited during repairs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parking at Citizens Square will be limited for a week in October during repairs to the parking lot, the City of Fort Wayne announced Monday. Starting Oct. 3, residents can only access the parking lot through an entrance on Clinton Street and an exit on the east side onto Berry Street. Parking spaces in the lot’s front lane will be reserved for residents going to Citizens Square, the City said.
WANE-TV
ISP: Kokomo police officer faces battery charge
KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A recent investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) resulted in a Kokomo police officer facing a felony battery charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. On June 20, ISP initiated an investigation into an alleged battery case involving 42-year-old Roy Smith and a 60-year-old...
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WANE-TV
Police find missing 12-year-old from Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said Monday afternoon they found a girl that had been missing from Columbia City. Indiana State Police said 12-year-old Emery Osborne was found in a field, safe, and was reunited with her family. Emery, who is homeschooled, reportedly went missing Monday morning at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Silver Alert canceled for Columbia City girl
UPDATE: The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says the girl was found and is safe.
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff’s groundbreaking e-bike training ground ready to roll
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On the far northwest corner of the 195-acre Allen County Sheriff’s Training Facility, there used to be a broken-down barn overrun with trees and vermin, and a marshy pool of water that swarmed with mosquitoes, barely providing drainage to a broken tiled ditch.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
WANE-TV
Man surrenders after threatening to open fire at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday after a man was reportedly making threats. Officers were first called to an apartment along West Point Drive in the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard, around 9:15 a.m. According...
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
WANE-TV
‘This is a chance to serve my country’: Fort Wayne investment rep helping build DC memorial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He remembers sitting in a room during college and listening to the radio. He heard the numbers read – one after the other, all the way up to 29. So Ronald R. Covington, whose father carried a Browning Automatic Rifle through Eastern Europe during World War II and whose uncle flew jets in the Congo, did not go to Vietnam.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 100 block of EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg. Cash was stolen. Value of $4,500. 11:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 100 block of EMS W23 Lane, North Webster. A mailbox was reportedly damaged. 9:49 p.m....
WWMTCw
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
Former Portland police officer arrested following child solicitation investigation
A former Portland Police officer who admitted to trying to have sex with a minor received a six-year prison sentence Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Man once charged in coach’s killing found guilty of possessing gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who was acquitted in the 2017 killing of a North Side high school football coach has been found guilty of shooting up a home in 2019. A federal court jury found Henry E. Underwood guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Comments / 6