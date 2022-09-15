OBITUARY: Joan Elizabeth Hall Gibson

ROCKINGHAM — Joan Elizabeth Hall Gibson passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

She was a resident at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center since her stroke in March 2021.

Joan was the first-born daughter of Claude M. and Josie Dawkins Hall on Aug. 26, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joan was a very outgoing and loving person who never met a stranger. She had boundless energy! Joan retired from Burlington Industries (now ITG) after 29 years of service working in the training department and the shop. Joan worked part time at American Office Supply, Inc. and Crestview Convenience Store Inc. She was a bartender for many years at Crackers.

She was very versatile and loved people. She was a devoted president to Sandhills Shag Club for 19 years and was awarded the Shag Icon in 2008. She loved her church, the beach, Fat Harold’s, shagging, and the red, white and blue (USA).

Joan is survived by her son, Leonard Harrison Gibson Jr. (Sonny) and his wife, Lisa of Huntsville, Texas; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren her baby sister, Rita Hall Melton and husband, Harvey; and two nephews, Dustin Melton of Rockingham and Clint Melton and wife, Amanda and their children, Cora and Cade Melton of Belmont.

A service to celebrate her life will be Friday, Sept. 16 at Green Lake United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Green Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 215 Clearfield Drive, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the family.