ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: Joan Elizabeth Hall Gibson

By Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpWBk_0hx28Abz00

ROCKINGHAM — Joan Elizabeth Hall Gibson passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

She was a resident at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center since her stroke in March 2021.

Joan was the first-born daughter of Claude M. and Josie Dawkins Hall on Aug. 26, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joan was a very outgoing and loving person who never met a stranger. She had boundless energy! Joan retired from Burlington Industries (now ITG) after 29 years of service working in the training department and the shop. Joan worked part time at American Office Supply, Inc. and Crestview Convenience Store Inc. She was a bartender for many years at Crackers.

She was very versatile and loved people. She was a devoted president to Sandhills Shag Club for 19 years and was awarded the Shag Icon in 2008. She loved her church, the beach, Fat Harold’s, shagging, and the red, white and blue (USA).

Joan is survived by her son, Leonard Harrison Gibson Jr. (Sonny) and his wife, Lisa of Huntsville, Texas; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren her baby sister, Rita Hall Melton and husband, Harvey; and two nephews, Dustin Melton of Rockingham and Clint Melton and wife, Amanda and their children, Cora and Cade Melton of Belmont.

A service to celebrate her life will be Friday, Sept. 16 at Green Lake United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Green Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 215 Clearfield Drive, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Clara Mae Pratt

MORVEN — Clara Mae Pratt, 83, of Morven, passed on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Galilee A.M.E. Zion Church, 3001 McClendon Road, McFarland, North Carolina. Public Viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Knotts...
MORVEN, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Rilla Mae Maness Watson

ROCKINGHAM — Rilla Mae Maness Watson, 93, passed away peacefully at The Laurels in Pittsboro, on Sept. 15, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she left to be with our Lord. Rilla Mae (Billie) was born on Aug. 26, 1929 in Rockingham. She was the fourth...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Lafayette Gould

ROCKINGHAM — Lafayette Gould, 66, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at New Direction House of Prayer, 151 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. The family will receive friends and visitors at 117 Gould St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Love, respect and compassion: MRH nurse honored with award

FirstHealth of the Carolinas nurse Jennifer Downing, BSN, R.N. IV, CMSRN, has been recognized with the DAISY Award. Downing, who works on 4 Medical at Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, was nominated by a coworker who Downing helped train. “From the first day I met Jennifer, her knowledge and charisma...
PINEHURST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
City
Rockingham, NC
State
Maryland State
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Senior Citizen Prom at Cole Auditorium

HAMLET — Around 200 older residents from around Richmond County filled the banquet room at Cole Auditorium Friday evening for the annual Senior Citizen Prom. The event is organized by Community Home Care and Hospice in conjunction with the Hamlet Senior Center and Richmond County Council on Aging. This...
HAMLET, NC
FOX8 News

Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire

(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Rockin’ for Veterans ’22

ROCKINGHAM — Three local bands cranked up the volume at VFW Post 4203 Saturday night for the sixth Rockin’ for Veterans benefit concert. Jonathan Robinson, a Hamlet-born guitarist who spent time in Nashville as a hired gun, took the stage first with his band. Robinson and bassist Joe...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Melton
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Patricia Gail Bane Thomas

ROCKINGHAM — Patricia Gail Bane Thomas, 64, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. Mrs. Thomas was born July 12, 1958 in Richmond County, a daughter of Hattie Ingram Bane and the late William E. Bane. She had worked as a Licensed...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlington Industries#Sandhills Shag Club#The Shag Icon
The Richmond Observer

Changes coming soon to Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Discovery Place KIDS is getting a makeover. Representatives of the interactive science museum met with both the Richmond County Board of Commissioners and Rockingham City Council Tuesday to present plans for new exhibits. Tifferny White, chief learning officer for Discovery Place, said museums typically look at making...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

K-9 helps find, return missing elderly woman to NC home

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A K-9 with the Moore County Sheriff's Office was a good boy and helped find a missing elderly woman Sunday. Deputies said they received a report of an elderly woman who had walked away from her home in the Carthage area of Moore County. They were advised the woman could possibly be suffering from some sort of cognitive disorder.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Super Chevy Show at Rockingham Dragway

ROCKINGHAM — The infamous bow tie logo was on full display at Rockingham Dragway this weekend for the Super Chevy Show. The car show portion of the event featured classic and modern Chevrolet and other General Motors makes including Camaros and Corvettes. Over on the track, drivers went head...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy