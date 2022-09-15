ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Pet of the Week: Juniper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With fall upon us, you have the chance to welcome your own fall colored bundle of joy into your home. Meet this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Juniper. He’s a 7-year-old orange and white tabby, weighing 6 and a half pounds.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Deadwood jams out during 32nd annual music festival

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday marks the end of the 2022 Deadwood Jam, the city’s last official outdoor event of the summer. The two-day music-filled event started Friday with a performance by “The Two Tracks” at Outlaw Square on Deadwood’s Main Street. But even before the...
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Pumpkin season hits the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pumpkin season is here and with it comes deflated and moldy jack o’lanterns. So, before buying a pumpkin it’s essential to know which ones to buy for the season. With over 150 types of pumpkins, it can be hard to decide which one...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Big Ol’ Fish-Connor Piontek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 16 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Connor Piontek. Congrats on your Big ‘Ol Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

It will feel like July in September for Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with clear skies and breezy conditions. Monday afternoon dry, hot, and breezy conditions will bring fire weather conditions back to the region as Monday still looks to be our hottest day with one more blast of summer like temperatures, highs on Monday will range from the 80s to 90s across the region. The heat will be short lived as cooler temperatures and the possibility for rain return on Wednesday and Thursday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews extinguish grass fire in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters have put out a 3-acre grass fire in Rapid City today. When the call came in at around 11 a.m., Fire Department crews were called to the scene. The fire was fast-moving and the Rapid City Police evacuated a hand full of homes...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Monument Health Registered Nurse receives DAISY Award

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health announced Thursday that a Registered Nurse at Rapid City Hospital HVU received the prestigious DAISY Award. Si Issler was nominated by a family member of a patient for her many moments of kindness and above normal care standards. “You truly listened to my...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Central High School student to audition on NBC’s The Voice

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Area Schools announced that Central High School student Rowan Hibbard will be auditioning on NBC’s The Voice. Episodes of The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday, and they will be available for streaming on Peacock TV. NewsCenter1 wishes Rowan good luck...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Recap of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D.(WNAX)- The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had hundreds of thousands of bikers and visitors again this year, with few incidents. State Director of Emergency Management Tina Titze says the planning for the rally was underway weeks before it started. Titze appeared before the Emergency Response Commission this week. She said...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Learn more about Black Hills favorite meteorologist Brant Beckman

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City interviewed NC1’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman for the September cover issue. Learn more about him as he opens up about the challenges he faced on his journey to becoming Black Hills favorite meteorologist. You can read “Weathering the Storm” here....
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man with gun robs Rapid City casino

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend. Police say a man came into the casino on the westside of the city, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee. After getting the money, officers say the suspect took off out of the back of the business and ran away.
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Man dies in motorcycle crash in western South Dakota

SPEARFISH, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. A 43 year-old man was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered a curve and left the roadway to the left. The man was thrown...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Chance of Strong Storms Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Motorcyclist killed in Lawrence County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon south of Spearfish. The Department of Safety says preliminary crash information shows that a Harley Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jefferson shares the wealth in win over Rapid City Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylen Ashley threw touchdowns to three different receivers to help Sioux Falls Jefferson, ranked #1 in 11AAA, build a 28-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-8 victory over Rapid City Central on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in prep football action.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Truckers would support safer driving regulations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Truck safety advocates lobbied in Congress Monday to push for more guidelines for semi-truck drivers. The efforts come after the Truck Safety Coalition laid out the states with the deadliest truck crashes per capita nationwide in 2020, with South Dakota coming in second. While the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
RAPID CITY, SD

