dicksonpost.com
Dickson falls to McGavock
Dickson County lost on Friday night at home to the McGavock Raiders by a score of 31-14. Malakhi Redman was the Cougars most effective weapon as he picked up over 100 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Isiah Dardon collected the other touchdown for Dickson County.
dicksonpost.com
MSP Top 25: Mt. Juliet, Rockvale join rankings after key Week 5 wins
As high school football season evolves, so do the Main Street Preps Top 25 rankings. Mt. Juliet (No. 25) and Rockvale (No. 19) both joined the list for the first time this season after earning important region wins last Friday.
dicksonpost.com
Bradshaw's three interceptions push Creek Wood past Tullahoma
Creek Wood was able to get another notch in the win column on Friday night as the Red Hawks were able to defeat Tullahoma on the road. Creek Wood’s defense held Tullahoma to three points. Alex Bradshaw was the leader of that defense on Friday night as he finished...
mainstreetmaury.com
C-State baseball assistants elevated following Corn departure
Following the recent resignation of Columbia State baseball coach Mike Corn after 13 seasons, longtime Charger assistants Desi Ammons and Cody Crutcher have been appointed to share head coaching duties on an interim basis, according to a prepared statement released by the school. “I am thrilled to have Coach Ammons...
WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do in Williamson County This Week: September 16-22
Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill? Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brentwood, Franklin, & Spring Hill shares five things to do with your kids in and around Williamson County over the weekend and into the coming week. Here are the top five picks of fun things to do with kids in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill for the week of September 9-15! Click the links for details. (Note: This post contains affiliate links. Macaroni KID may make a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using one of these links.)
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
Two 'lottery' winners receive new homes in Clarksville
This is called the "going local initiative" and they want to bring affordable housing to Clarksville.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin
A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
nowplayingnashville.com
Arnold's Country Kitchen
Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose’s children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold’s has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
WSMV
Franklin runner recovers after bike accident leaves him with temporary paralysis
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man known for running miles in the city of franklin is recovering from a serious bicycle accident. Seth Oden, an avid runner, has regained parts of his strength after a bicycle accident. He’s sharing his story to warn others of his freak accident and the importance of wearing protective gear while riding.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
clarksvillenow.com
Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe ministry to the homeless, dies at 60
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenny York, founder and director of Manna Café Ministries, died this morning at age 60 after a battle with cancer. His death was announced this afternoon by Manna Cafe. Arrangements for his funeral have not yet been announced. York started Manna Café 12...
WSMV
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
