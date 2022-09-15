Read full article on original website
Virginia won't allow transgender kids to change names without parental consent
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R.) is reversing the state's policies on how transgender students are treated in schools. The big picture: Republican-led states around the country have been introducing laws targeting transgender youth. Virginia's new guidelines, released Friday, pit the state at the center of a national battle over how transgender youth should be treated at school, per WaPo.
Trump opposes immediately sharing declassification details in Mar-a-Largo case
Former President Trump's legal team on Monday night opposed a request by the special master reviewing the FBI's search of Mar-a-Largo to make disclosures about the declassification of documents found at his Florida residence. Driving the news: Attorneys for Trump in a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie cited a draft...
Inside preparations to challenge Biden's student loan forgiveness
Conservative groups have launched a national search for prospective plaintiffs to challenge the Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness order in court. Why it matters: 43 million student borrowers eligible for relief could be stuck in financial limbo if the order becomes embroiled in drawn-out litigation. What we're watching: The...
Democracy 'in jeopardy': Experts discuss the state of U.S. politics; what could happen, what to do
U.S. democracy is in trouble on several fronts: public distrust of government, amplification of conspiracies' on social media, ebbing bipartisanship.
Treasury and Justice reports tackle crypto crime
The Treasury and Justice departments intend to act as nail and hammer to the dark side of the crypto industry — one working to identify cyber criminals and their exploits and the other, prosecuting and bringing those baddies to account. Driving the news: Friday's slate of reports from the...
Minnesota AG rivals debate size, scope of criminal division
The Minnesota attorney general's tiny criminal division has become a big talking point in the competitive race over the seat. What's happening: Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has made his pledge to dramatically increase the size of the unit a centerpiece of his campaign's public safety plan.DFL incumbent Keith Ellison says he also wants to boost the team, which grew from one to three full-time prosecutors during his first term, but says Schultz's pitch is unrealistic. The big picture: The debate over the division's size and scope underscores the role crime and public safety issues are playing in one...
Democratic meddling pays off
The final tally is in: Democrats succeeded in boosting right-wing candidates in six of the 13 Republican primaries they meddled in. Why it matters: The six races in which Democrats spent money now look close to unwinnable for Republicans, after the GOP nominated fringe or flawed candidates expected to turn off general-election voters. That includes three governor's races, two House seats and one critical Senate battleground.
Democrats' midterm reality check
After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction. Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender student policy
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is overhauling model policies for how school districts treat transgender students, rolling back accommodations sought by the previous administration.What’s happening: The new model policies posted online Friday say school districts should restrict students to programs and bathroom facilities that correspond to their “biological sex.”The new policies would also make it difficult for students to change their names and pronouns in official school records and would bar districts from requiring staff to adhere to those changes.Why it matters: The new policy pulls Virginia into the center of a national movement by Republican politicians to restrict the rights of...
Scoop: McConnell's closed-door confidence
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) expressed cautious optimism in closed-door remarks Monday to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that the GOP can win back control of the Senate, Axios has learned. Why it matters: McConnell has publicly downplayed expectations for winning the majority, with a prediction in mid-August that...
