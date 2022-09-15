ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Common Council Schedule September 19 -23, 2022

Meetings Scheduled in The Common Council Chambers September 19th, Up To And Including September 23rd, 2022. Common Council meetings will be held in the Common Council Chamber, third floor of City Hall. Monday, September 19th. 12:00 p.m. Neighborhood Preservation Committee Meeting. re: Discussion of the HOME-ARP Plan & application to...
TMR: Sept. 22: Colleen Heflin and Michah Rothbart, ‘New Evidence Regarding the Importance of Food Assistance Programs’

Sept. 22: Colleen Heflin and Michah Rothbart, ‘New Evidence Regarding the Importance of Food Assistance Programs’. Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask all attendees to pre-register in order to attend our meetings. Please click below to register for this event. After registering,...
