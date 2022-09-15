Read full article on original website
GPD Reports
Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old The Glendale Police Dept. is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy. A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600-block of West Glenoaks Boulevard in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy.
Scholl Canyon Landfill Will Close
After a two-week hiatus of Glendale City Council meetings, it was standing room only at city hall as concerned citizens packed the council chambers to hear the future of the highly debated 535-acre Scholl Canyon Landfill. Long an eyesore to those in La Crescenta, La Cañada, Glendale, Pasadena and surrounding communities, the landfill is currently topped off at 1,400 tons of garbage every day. For the City of Glendale coffers, the landfill generates $12 million annually. Councilmembers had to decide on Tuesday if keeping it open was worth the price.
Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!
I am going to help my son buy a house. He has a Glendale condominium which will sell quickly. When we find a Pasadena house that will suit him, my plan is to write a high offer with a long escrow, maybe 60-75 days. We can then sell his condominium and close on the home. Our family Realtor doesn’t really agree with my plan and thinks we need to sell the condo contingent upon him finding a house of his choosing. My Realtor is too negative about the market, and I am getting a bit tired of it. As a regular reader of your column, I would love to get your input.
FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER
September, as is the case almost every year, has turned into a really busy month. In addition to Labor Day, the traditional 9/11 Remembrance Motorcade was held on Friday (more on that next week) and, personally, I’ve been fighting a cold while preparing to fly to New Hampshire for my niece’s wedding.
Calendar This
GLENDALE KIWANIS HOSTS ‘FULFILL A DREAM’ PROGRAM. At the Sept. 16 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, the program is titled, Fulfill A Dream. Guests are welcome at the lunch meeting. The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $15. Meetings start at noon. The Club meets...
Treasures of the Valley
I recently sat down with Dave Kimball, who grew up at Kimball Sanitarium located where Ralphs is today. He shared much with me, which I will write about in upcoming articles. But first I want to share a story he wrote about Alfred Clark, son of the valley’s beloved Reverend Andy Clark, for whom our local school is named.
Local Credit Union Hosts ‘Charlie Bubbles’ Author
Paul Carafotes, author of the children’s book series “Charlie Bubbles,” and his wife Toni Ann stopped by the Glendale Area Schools Credit Union on Friday morning to sign copies of his books and meet with local fans. The credit union also gave away copies of the books to grateful readers.
MSAR Hosting Milestone Anniversary Celebration
Montrose Search and Rescue team is planning huge event celebrating its 75th anniversary. For 75 years members of the Montrose Search and Rescue (MSAR) have been at the ready, 24/7, to respond to everything from lost hikers to vehicles over the side of the road in the Angeles National Forest. To celebrate 75 years of service, MSAR members are inviting the community to Crescenta Valley Park on Sept. 24.
Noted Authors Visit OUAT
It was busy weekend at Once Upon a Time bookstore in Montrose. Two authors shared their new books, signed their books and answered questions from their most loyal – and excited – readers. First of all, there were a lot of kids at these two events. Young readers...
Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates
Three candidates were featured at a recent “Meet the Burbank City Council Candidates” event at the Burbank home of Ron and Mirta Rothacher on Sept. 8. Having recently talked with a friend, host Ron countered his friend’s complaints with, “If you think city elections are a waste, come to my party and meet the candidates.” The friend did … and so did several dozen other Burbank residents.
Rest Easy – Not On Our Watch Reminds ‘We’ve Got Your Back’
On average in 2019, 17.2 veterans died by suicide each day according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report released in September 2021. And Navy veteran Joseph Palesano, executive director of Wellness Works Glendale, believes that’s unacceptable. Palesano is co-founder of Not On Our Watch, a program of...
Flutist Burr and Pianist Sánchez on Glendale Noon Concerts Roster
On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Flutist Ellen Burr and pianist Lorenzo Sánchez will perform works by G.F. Händel, Olivier Messiaen, Joaquín Gutiérrez Heras, Georges Enesco and Mike Mower. Ellen Burr’s...
Supporting Children of Luskin Orthopaedic Institute
The home of Linda Labrie, La Cañada Flintridge resident and La Cañada Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) member, was the recent setting for the final planning of the Guild’s Oct. 25 Annual Book and Author Luncheon at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. This is the Guild’s major fundraising event dedicated solely to support the children treated at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, formerly called Orthopaedic Hospital of Los Angeles. The funds raised provide children with musculoskeletal injuries or disorders excellent pediatric orthopaedic medical care to grow well and play well, regardless of the family’s ability to pay.
Board Lifts Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced that the board hearing room at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 27. “After over two years of no constituents being allowed in the board room due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to have reached a point where we can safely resume in-person dialogue with the public we serve and who have a right to be here,” said board chair, Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “The health of our communities and staff remains a priority, which is why we will continue to uphold safety measures so that we can keep the board room open.”
Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Montrose
Residents living in and around Montrose can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Knights of Columbus will host this community event on Sept. 30. The site is located at 2657 Honolulu Ave. Screenings can check...
People Making News
Eric Adamian of La Crescenta has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list.
John Schwab-Sims Elected President of The Glendale Historical Society
The Glendale Historical Society (TGHS) has elected Glendale resident John Schwab-Sims as president for the 2022-23 year. Schwab-Sims, who served as vice president, Preservation Advocacy, replaces Steve Hunt, who stepped down as president after four years. Joining Schwab-Sims as TGHS officers for 2022-23 are: Ani Mnatsakanyan, vice president, Outreach; Hilary Sbei, vice president, Membership; Kathryn Engel, treasurer; and Nancy Oshima, secretary.
