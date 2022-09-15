Read full article on original website
News On 6
Claremore Pumpkin Patch Opening Ahead Of Fall
Just in time for the start of fall, a Claremore farm and pumpkin patch is welcoming visitors this week. Shepherd’s Cross is an oasis from everyday life to ring in the fall season. Located off East 450 Road in Claremore, the sheep and cattle farm is open to visitors...
News On 6
108th Rogers County Fair In Claremore Wraps Up 4-Day Event
People from across Oklahoma are in Claremore visiting the Rogers County Fair this weekend. This year marks 108 years of the fair. Tens of thousands of people stopped by the four-day-long fair at the Claremore Expo Center. Julia and Blakely Ohman are from Claremore and decided to spend the afternoon...
Garden at Union’s Rosa Parks Elementary gets makeover
TULSA, Okla. — More than 20 employees with Helmerich & Payne, helped clean up the garden at Rosa Parks Elementary on Friday as part of Tulsa Area United Way Day of Caring. The volunteers, which also included help from Global Gardens, helped take out old wooden beds in the garden, which will be replaced with new ones, according to Union Public Schools.
News On 6
Tulsa County Holds Oakhurst Community Cleanup Event
There was a neighborhood community cleanup in Oakhurst, near West Tulsa, on Saturday. Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was there to oversee the cleanup. Dumpsters were places throughout the community where household waste products could be dropped off. This includes e-waste like computers, printers and anything with a power cord...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done
The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
News On 6
Local Businesses Offer Special Deals To Celebrate 918 Day In Tulsa
Tulsans are celebrating their city and showing community pride on 918 Day. Many businesses are joining the fifth annual festivities by giving discounts. Some businesses and museums like the discovery lab are already in the 918 Day spirit. "918 Day is really a great source of pride for Tulsans I...
News On 6
Window Washers Scale Over 300 Feet In The Air Outside Of Tulsa City Hall
Three workers cleaned the windows of Tulsa's city hall on Monday. They said doing a job 300 feet in the air is all in a day's work. Daniel Allison described what it's like to have a job where you are hanging over 300 feet in the air. He said he learned to trust his equipment.
Mayor says new dam, lake at Gathering Place on track to open next summer
In a post on his Facebook page, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says construction is on track to complete construction by the summer of 2023 on a new low-water dam and new lake on the Arkansas River at the Gathering Place park. The mayor also provided a computer-generated ‘fly-by’ animation of...
News On 6
Sand Springs Woman Raises Money For Crash Victim's Families With Special Shirts
A Sand Springs woman is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the victims of the Sand Springs crash. Michelle Wallace says when she heard about the crash in Sand Springs that killed three Charles Page High School students and hurt two, she knew she had to do something to help.
bartlesvilleradio.com
A Full House for the Lighthouse Outreach Center 30th Anniversary
The Bartlesville Community Center was packed with supporters of the Lighthouse Outreach Center on Friday as the mission celebrated its 30th anniversay. A moving video presentation featuring those whose lives were changed by Lighthouse Outreach Center followed by Executive Director Errol Hada, Developement Director Linda Radaker and others recognizing those who have been helped make the center what it is today.
News On 6
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
cherokeephoenix.org
American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs
CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables as fall racing returned to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs on Sept. 19. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa and Paint stakes races through Nov. 15, worth a total of $660,000.
News On 6
Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl
Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony
Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
SCOTFEST returns to Green Country: What you need to know
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — SCOTFEST is an authentic celebration of Scottish and Celtic culture with music, highland athletics, whisky tastings, vendors, and a great selection of beer and food. Executive Director Steve Campbell said he expects more than 40,000 people to attend the 42nd Scotfest this year. Folks can...
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
Sand Springs Hosts Ponca City
In Sand Springs, the Sandites hosted Ponca City. It was an emotional evening, given the deadly accident in Sand Springs on Thursday. Sand Springs won, 48 to 25.
Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items
Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
