Broken Arrow, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News On 6

Claremore Pumpkin Patch Opening Ahead Of Fall

Just in time for the start of fall, a Claremore farm and pumpkin patch is welcoming visitors this week. Shepherd’s Cross is an oasis from everyday life to ring in the fall season. Located off East 450 Road in Claremore, the sheep and cattle farm is open to visitors...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

108th Rogers County Fair In Claremore Wraps Up 4-Day Event

People from across Oklahoma are in Claremore visiting the Rogers County Fair this weekend. This year marks 108 years of the fair. Tens of thousands of people stopped by the four-day-long fair at the Claremore Expo Center. Julia and Blakely Ohman are from Claremore and decided to spend the afternoon...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Garden at Union’s Rosa Parks Elementary gets makeover

TULSA, Okla. — More than 20 employees with Helmerich & Payne, helped clean up the garden at Rosa Parks Elementary on Friday as part of Tulsa Area United Way Day of Caring. The volunteers, which also included help from Global Gardens, helped take out old wooden beds in the garden, which will be replaced with new ones, according to Union Public Schools.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County Holds Oakhurst Community Cleanup Event

There was a neighborhood community cleanup in Oakhurst, near West Tulsa, on Saturday. Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was there to oversee the cleanup. Dumpsters were places throughout the community where household waste products could be dropped off. This includes e-waste like computers, printers and anything with a power cord...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done

The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Local Businesses Offer Special Deals To Celebrate 918 Day In Tulsa

Tulsans are celebrating their city and showing community pride on 918 Day. Many businesses are joining the fifth annual festivities by giving discounts. Some businesses and museums like the discovery lab are already in the 918 Day spirit. "918 Day is really a great source of pride for Tulsans I...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

A Full House for the Lighthouse Outreach Center 30th Anniversary

The Bartlesville Community Center was packed with supporters of the Lighthouse Outreach Center on Friday as the mission celebrated its 30th anniversay. A moving video presentation featuring those whose lives were changed by Lighthouse Outreach Center followed by Executive Director Errol Hada, Developement Director Linda Radaker and others recognizing those who have been helped make the center what it is today.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs

CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables as fall racing returned to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs on Sept. 19. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa and Paint stakes races through Nov. 15, worth a total of $660,000.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl

Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony

Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
TULSA, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

