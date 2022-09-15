ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22: Which Offers More Bang for Your Buck?

If you're in the market to buy a new flagship, you might be tempted to get the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And while these devices do represent the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, they might not be the right pick for you, as they don't give the best value for your money.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?

If you're looking to buy a new flagship phone, you might be wondering whether to buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The former starts at $1,099, while the latter launched in early 2022 with a starting price of $1,199, and given your priorities, one might turn out to be better than the other.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

The hype around a new generation of iPhones seems unlikely to die down anytime soon, and people across the globe are always eager to see what Apple has in store for them. If you're wondering whether you should be upgrading from your older iPhone or want to buy a new phone altogether, you're in the right place.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Build a 5-Channel Smart Switch Compatible With Alexa

To make a home smart, you need smart switches and sensors to control over Wi-Fi, RF, or Zigbee connections. There are several brands that offer smart switches that you can simply unbox and deploy using their cloud services. But if you want to build a smart home that is completely...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Motorola Razr#Moto Z#Smart Phone#Motorola Moto Razr 2022#Cny#The Moto Razr 2022#Ip
makeuseof.com

Why You Need XMP to Run RAM at Full Speed

You splurged a ton of money on a RAM kit that could run at a high clock frequency, but when you looked at the memory speed in Task Manager, you were shocked to see that your RAM wasn't running at the advertised speed. So, why is the high-performance RAM on...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

What Is the PS5 Create Button? Everything You Need to Know

The PS5 DualSense controller is many people's controller of choice—for a good reason! The PS5 DualSense is packed with unique functions and features that make it one of the best controllers on the market. One of these many exciting features is the Create button. While it may be easy...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Gameshare on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a great console that often gets overlooked by players. It features an expansive library of games and a lot of freedom through its playing options. If you want to cut down on costs from purchasing video games, game sharing with someone is a smart way to achieve this. You can gameshare on the Nintendo Switch, but there are some caveats.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix a Missing Bluetooth Option in Windows 11

Has the Bluetooth option vanished from your Windows 11 computer? Unfortunately, the problem is much more common than you might think. Misconfigured settings, damaged Bluetooth drivers, and even problems with the Windows OS can be the potential causes of this problem. If you don't know what's causing the problem, here are some troubleshooting steps you can follow to restore the missing Bluetooth option.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Device Manager Error Code 45 on Windows

There's nothing worse than connecting a device to your computer and seeing an error code. If you see error code 45 in the Device Manager, you're not alone. It mainly appears due to a temporary system glitch, but sometimes, a corrupt or outdated driver can also trigger this error code. We'll walk you through exactly how to resolve the Device Manager error code 45 so that you can continue using different devices on your computer without hassle.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Open the Apps & Features Tool in Windows 11

The Apps & Features panel is the Settings equivalent of the Programs and Features tool from the Control Panel. Much like its Control Panel cousin, the Settings version is your main uninstaller utility, where you can remove both UWP (Microsoft Store) apps and desktop software. The tool also includes Reset and Repair troubleshooting options for UWP apps.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Get New OneOdio Monitor 60 Headphones for a Steal

Music is so much better when you wear headphones that were designed by professionals for professionals. Well, the OneOdio Monitor 60 wired headphones are pretty awesome and you'll want to own a pair!. With some impressive hardware and crispy-clear sound, the OneOdio Monitor 60 headphones were recently released, and we...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Geekom Mini Air 11 Review (and Giveaway!)

The Geekom Mini Air 11 is a tiny, cheap, and versatile Windows PC that can be used for a wide range of computing needs, for both business and personal use. While the price and form factor hits the sweet spot, its performance can be lacklustre with more intensive tasks. Key...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy