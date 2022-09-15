ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Gogh exhibit extended until end of November

Discover Schenectady has announced that the widely attracted Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit being held at the Armory Studios N.Y. in downtown Schenectady is being extended until November 30. The exhibit, which opened in May, has garnered more than 75,000 guests of all ages.
SCHENECTADY, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Clinton, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?

One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
104.5 The Team

Albany’s Most Important Christmas Symbol Could Be In Your Yard

Summer hasn't even officially ended yet. But here we are with the first signs of the holiday season. Don't blink, but Christmas is just over 3 months away. Just as quickly as summer blew by, we will soon be putting gifts under the tree and prepping that Christmas Day roast. But even though you and I have plenty of time until we really need to start planning our holiday celebrations, Albany is already getting to work on the most important of Christmas symbols: the trees that will stand at the Empire State Plaza and the Capitol Building.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy hosts family fun day to reverse Rett

People gathered in Troy to bring families together in search of a cure. A family fun day was held Saturday morning to raise money for the Rett Syndrome research trust. The event was hosted by families with young boys living with the illness. Organizers were not just hoping to raise...
TROY, NY
wamc.org

Setting sail on the Hudson

The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
HUDSON, NY
Alex Rosado

The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?

The Armory Studios in SchenectadyPicture by the author. Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous painters in the world, and one of the most loved. His art is praised by millions for his use of colors and poetic depiction of his reality. We've all seen reproductions of his work, whether the Starry Night, one of his Sunflower, The Bedroom...you can take your pick. It comes as no surprise that any exhibit focusing on him would be a success.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
