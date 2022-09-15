Summer hasn't even officially ended yet. But here we are with the first signs of the holiday season. Don't blink, but Christmas is just over 3 months away. Just as quickly as summer blew by, we will soon be putting gifts under the tree and prepping that Christmas Day roast. But even though you and I have plenty of time until we really need to start planning our holiday celebrations, Albany is already getting to work on the most important of Christmas symbols: the trees that will stand at the Empire State Plaza and the Capitol Building.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO