Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire
An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra
GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
Body Pulled From Reservoir 'Believed' To Be Missing 16-Year-Old Kiely Rodni, Authorities Say
A body believed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni, along with a vehicle, was pulled from a reservoir not far from where she disappeared earlier this month, authorities say. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an announcement Sunday that the volunteer search group Adventures with Purpose had found the car and body in the Prosser Reservoir earlier that day, but did not immediately identify the body.
Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest
A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
Tomato-strewn highway causes chaos in California after truck crash
Three people injured, one seriously, after truck hits center median and spills more than 150,000 tomatoes on to road surface
CHP warns drivers heading to Burning Man
BLACK ROCK DESERT — Some of the bizarre vehicles seen driving to Burning Man could be fire hazards, says CHP.Tricked-out cars and trucks are a popular way for people to journey to the festival, but in some cases, they're barely legal."On the average, in the summertime, at least a couple times a week, we experience fires as a direct result of vehicles either having mechanical malfunctions, dragging chains, or hot brakes," said CAL Fire Chief Brian Estes.CHP says they will be out in force this weekend looking to help disabled Burning Man vehicles get moving.
