Anyone familiar with the saga of the 86 twins—whether they be known as the Scion FR-S, Subaru BRZ, 86, or (now) GR86—will know all about the chorus of calls from enthusiasts: turbocharge it! Toyota, stubbornly (and with good reason, whether you agree or not) has refused to slap a turbo on the sports car's flat-four engine. It bumped displacement and power in the latest, second-generation GR86, but it's clear nothing short of a boosted motor will satisfy the turbofans. So, it is with both excitement and regret that we bring you news that Toyota has actually built a turbocharged GR86. There are, as you might imagine, a number of caveats.

