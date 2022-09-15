ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legacy Concert unites Orpheus Male Chorus, Phoenix Children's Chorus

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNuw5_0hx25Ztd00

The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix and the award-winning Phoenix Children’s Chorus continue their Legacy Concert Series for a program of multi-generational singing featuring individual performances from both ensembles.

The concert takes place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Drive, Paradise Valley.

Selections from Orpheus during the concert will include “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and traditional spiritual “Keep Your Lamps.” Selections from PCC’s Bravo and Encore choirs include the Norwegian fiddle tune “Gropen” and a modern South African composition “Ngothando.”

The concert will conclude with “Why We Sing” featuring all of the singers.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $5 for students and children ages 3-10, and free for children 2 and under. Tickets are available at the door or online at orpheus.org or phoenixchildrenschorus.org.

The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix made its debut on Christmas morning 1929 on KTAR-AM and has delighted audiences in venues large and small throughout Arizona and beyond with a diverse mix of classical and popular music. Throughout its 93-year history, the chorus has toured in the U.S. and internationally, been featured in radio and TV broadcasts, and has sung the National Anthem at professional sporting events and for dignitaries, including John F. Kennedy.

Phoenix Children’s Chorus has been transforming children’s lives through choral music since 1984. Under the artistic direction of Troy Meeker, the organization provides quality choral music education to more than 300 children and youth annually.

Comments / 0

 

