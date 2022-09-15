ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Judge allows Great Northern Elevator demolition, preservationists to appeal

By Patrick Ryan
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjs6N_0hx25WFS00

(Video above was taken from demolition seen Friday morning.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Supreme Court judge has tossed out a Buffalo preservation group’s petition to stop the demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator.

The Campaign for Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture argued that then Buffalo Commissioner of Permit & Inspection Services James Commerford was not correct in his findings that the historic grain elevator wasn’t structurally sound.

Justice Emilio Colaiacovo sided with the City of Buffalo, and the owner of the building, ADM Milling, in their intention to bring down the elevator. He cited findings from engineers that showed the building is beyond repair and is a safety hazard.

The judge added that no one “takes pleasure” in demolishing a historical building. However, he said Commissioner Commerford’s demolition order was not haphazard and the product of “serious investigation.”

“The hole in the northern walls still have stress cracks, the H-clips that provide structural support have been compromised, the cupola remains cantilevered and without proper anchor points to the walls, and the remaining masonry is without adequate bond and is unlikely to withstand strong winds,” Justice Colaiacovo wrote in his ruling.

The Campaign for Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture told News 4 they will appeal the judge’s decision.

MORE | Click/tap to read the decision .

Wednesday, a city spokesperson said demolition would get underway in the coming days. At the time, equipment was on standby next to the Ganson Street site.

On Friday morning, News 4 was there while crews were tearing it down.

An ADM spokesperson released a statement to News 4’s Jeff Preval reiterating the grain elevator is “beyond repair,” and they plan on moving forward with demolition.

“The Great Northern Elevator constitutes a safety hazard and is beyond repair, a reality that has been clear to us, the City of Buffalo, and a court in its rulings upholding the city’s demolition permit. As a result of these rulings, the City’s Emergency Demolition Order is in full effect, and we are continuing to move forward with safely dismantling the facility. Our priority right now is mitigating the safety concerns. We don’t have further details to share at this time.”

Jackie Anderson, Media Relations, ADM

New on WIVB.com

Patrick Ryan is a JANY award-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time after being found guilty of murder charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Talyn D. Williams was found guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree. He faces a maximum of 27 […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mastriano, Trump Jr. rally in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another pit stop for Doug Mastriano, the Republican hopeful was leaning on some conservative star power in Chambersburg today. “You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate. Donald Trump Jr., the […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Great Northern Elevator#Adm Milling
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty for killing teenager in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty for the killing of a 16-year-old last March. Police say that on March 4, 2022 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Kel Leed Alexander recklessly fired an illegal handgun inside his residence on Fisher Street and killed the teen, the shot hitting him in the head. […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to armed kidnapping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman at gunpoint Friday morning. Christopher L. Taylor was charged with one count of kidnapping in the second degree. On Aug. 11, 2021, Taylor abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street and forced the victim into his vehicle at […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man arrested on multiple drug charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges after police conducted a search warrant at a home on Langford Street on Tuesday, they said. Jamestown police say they executed the warrant just after 1 p.m. after a months-long investigation. The search revealed a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spent 20 years in prison and five more years of post-release supervision for assaulting his girlfriend’s infant daughter, resulting in her death. On September 15, 2020, 37-year-old Robert L. Dumas repeatedly assaulted the 17-month-old at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo. She was taken to Oishei […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Overnight chase encompasses three towns, police cars damaged

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An overnight chase that encompassed three towns ended with multiple police cars damaged and a suspect behind bars, police said. The chase began in the Cheektowaga after 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when Erie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a suspect from a stolen vehicle case reported in the Old First […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy