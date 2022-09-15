ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Q 105.7

Win On the App Wednesday; Forever Seger at Cohoes Music Hall

Q1057 and 1035 is celebrating 'Win On the App Wednesday' with tickets to see Forever Seger, the Silver Bullet Experience!. On November 1, 2019 Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band likely played their final show and man do we miss hearing those songs performed live. Turn the Page, Night Moves, Old Time Rock and Roll and so many more classic s too great to be retired. Now you can relive the live shows with Forever Seger, the Silver Bullet Experience at Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes on Saturday September 24, 2022.
COHOES, NY
Entertainment
Q 105.7

Albany’s Most Important Christmas Symbol Could Be In Your Yard

Summer hasn't even officially ended yet. But here we are with the first signs of the holiday season. Don't blink, but Christmas is just over 3 months away. Just as quickly as summer blew by, we will soon be putting gifts under the tree and prepping that Christmas Day roast. But even though you and I have plenty of time until we really need to start planning our holiday celebrations, Albany is already getting to work on the most important of Christmas symbols: the trees that will stand at the Empire State Plaza and the Capitol Building.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

All Electric $22 Mil Apartment Complex in Albany Gets Green Light

There was a proposal for an all-electric multi-use apartment complex in downtown Albany and it has officially gotten the green light!. A $22 million project will now be built in downtown Albany and is being done in a very environmentally conscious way. It includes everything from the heat pumps to the solar panels on the roof. It will be a "zero-emission" building they call "Industrie".
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley

As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Author killed in Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
ALBANY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire

FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281

Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
