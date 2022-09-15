This is about Malawian farmer Anita Chitaya and her efforts to change minds in her village and in the US. In Bwabwa, the village where she lives, intelligent and infinitely patient Anita has persuaded her husband to help her raise crops on their single acre of poor soil and help with the household chores that are usually considered women’s work, no small feat given years ago he saw it as his right to abduct her into marriage, thereby scotching Anita’s dream of becoming a nun. With friends and supporters, Anita is trying to convince her staunchly patriarchal male neighbour to follow her husband’s lead and help the women, especially since the hardscrabble farming they must do is getting even harder thanks to the climate crisis causing droughts and floods.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 MINUTES AGO