China

The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia. "The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.
The Independent

Liz Truss admits no chance of US Brexit trade deal talks for years

Brexit trade deal negotiations with the United States will not restart for years, Liz Truss has conceded.The Prime Minister made the admission as she flew to New York for a meeting with Joe Biden on Wednesday.Brexiteeers claimed an agreement with the US would be easy to secure and suggested that it was a major benefit of leaving the EU’s customs union.But speaking overnight on her flight to New York the prime minister downplayed the idea and told reporters that she had no expectations of talks restarting with Joe Biden’s government.She said instead her priority was striking agreements with India and the...
The Associated Press

The Fifth CIIE is to broaden scope for Belt and Road Countries

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world’s first national-level import-themed trade fair, has continued to provide a platform for sharing market opportunities in China with BRI nations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005806/en/ An exhibitor stands in front of the handmade wool carpets displayed at the fourth China International Import Expo held in Shanghai from Nov 5-10, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Guardian

The Ants and the Grasshopper review – from Malawi to the US to fight climate crisis

This is about Malawian farmer Anita Chitaya and her efforts to change minds in her village and in the US. In Bwabwa, the village where she lives, intelligent and infinitely patient Anita has persuaded her husband to help her raise crops on their single acre of poor soil and help with the household chores that are usually considered women’s work, no small feat given years ago he saw it as his right to abduct her into marriage, thereby scotching Anita’s dream of becoming a nun. With friends and supporters, Anita is trying to convince her staunchly patriarchal male neighbour to follow her husband’s lead and help the women, especially since the hardscrabble farming they must do is getting even harder thanks to the climate crisis causing droughts and floods.
The Independent

Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon

Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
AFP

250,000 viewed queen's coffin at lying-in-state: govt

Around a quarter of a million people queued round the clock to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state, the UK government said Tuesday, a day after her elaborate state funeral. Following a public holiday for the funeral, political and business life was resuming and workers were busy clearing up the debris left by an estimated million-plus people who lined the streets of London.
