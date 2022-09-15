Read full article on original website
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia. "The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.
Liz Truss admits no chance of US Brexit trade deal talks for years
Brexit trade deal negotiations with the United States will not restart for years, Liz Truss has conceded.The Prime Minister made the admission as she flew to New York for a meeting with Joe Biden on Wednesday.Brexiteeers claimed an agreement with the US would be easy to secure and suggested that it was a major benefit of leaving the EU’s customs union.But speaking overnight on her flight to New York the prime minister downplayed the idea and told reporters that she had no expectations of talks restarting with Joe Biden’s government.She said instead her priority was striking agreements with India and the...
The Fifth CIIE is to broaden scope for Belt and Road Countries
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world’s first national-level import-themed trade fair, has continued to provide a platform for sharing market opportunities in China with BRI nations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005806/en/ An exhibitor stands in front of the handmade wool carpets displayed at the fourth China International Import Expo held in Shanghai from Nov 5-10, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gastroenteritis, malaria kill 9 more people in Pakistan floods aftermath
KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 20 (Reuters) - At least nine people died on Monday of infectious and water-borne diseases that have attacked tens of thousands of people in flood-hit Pakistan, government data showed, taking the toll from such causes to 318.
Japan's average land prices rise first since pre-pandemic - govt
TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese land prices rose in the 12 months to July 1 for the first time since before the pandemic, thanks to easing of measures to control COVID-19, an annual land ministry survey showed on Tuesday.
The Ants and the Grasshopper review – from Malawi to the US to fight climate crisis
This is about Malawian farmer Anita Chitaya and her efforts to change minds in her village and in the US. In Bwabwa, the village where she lives, intelligent and infinitely patient Anita has persuaded her husband to help her raise crops on their single acre of poor soil and help with the household chores that are usually considered women’s work, no small feat given years ago he saw it as his right to abduct her into marriage, thereby scotching Anita’s dream of becoming a nun. With friends and supporters, Anita is trying to convince her staunchly patriarchal male neighbour to follow her husband’s lead and help the women, especially since the hardscrabble farming they must do is getting even harder thanks to the climate crisis causing droughts and floods.
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
Switzerland cuts growth forecasts given energy risks, inflation
ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss government significantly cut its economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, citing growing risks from a "tense energy situation and sharp price increases".
Indian firm Winzo sues Google to stop new gaming policy, calls it discriminatory
NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian online gaming platform Winzo has sued Google (GOOGL.O) to stop the tech giant from allowing real-money games for fantasy sports and rummy on its platform, saying that Google's doing so was discriminatory, a legal filing seen by Reuters showed.
250,000 viewed queen's coffin at lying-in-state: govt
Around a quarter of a million people queued round the clock to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state, the UK government said Tuesday, a day after her elaborate state funeral. Following a public holiday for the funeral, political and business life was resuming and workers were busy clearing up the debris left by an estimated million-plus people who lined the streets of London.
