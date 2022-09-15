ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WOLF

PennDOT says crashes, injuries, fatalities decrease at PA roundabouts

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced today that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. “We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “While they aren’t the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

$1M winning scratch-off ticket sold in Carbon County

LANSFORD, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. Boyer’s Food Markets, 500 West Bertsch St., Lansford, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

The Volpe Report | State Rep. Greg Rothman

State Rep. Greg Rothman was elected to represent the people of the 87th Legislative District in Cumberland County in a special election on Aug. 4, 2015. He was re-elected in 2016 and 2018. Rothman is Chair of the House Republican Campaign Committee. He is also a member of the Appropriations, Insurance, Liquor Control and Transportation committees. He is also a deputy chairman for House Policy Committee.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
WOLF

Upcoming lane restrictions on I-81 northbound

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Monday that there will be a lane restriction of I-81 northbound between mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre tonight through Thursday. The lane restriction will take place nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM to perform bridge repairs. Motorists can check road conditions...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Bus driver shortage in the Poconos

POCONO MTNS, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Education Association or PSEA has issued a statement in regards to a school bus driver shortage in the Poconos. The PSEA says that they are disappointed in the district for not being transparent about the causes of the driver shortage.
TRAFFIC
yourdailylocal.com

Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
SHEFFIELD, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Politics
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death

WYSOX, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the […]
WYSOX TOWNSHIP, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for attempted homicide of Pittston officer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — D.A. of Luzerne County announced a man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Pittston city police officer. According to District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, on January 22, 2021, David Folweiler fired a shot at Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi when he […]
PITTSTON, PA

