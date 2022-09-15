ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Former deputy charged with fatal shooting in Boardman

The suspect charged with a fatal shooting in Boardman over the weekend is a former Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy. Michael Bruno, 49, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Saturday on charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence. According to the Mahoning County Sheriff, Bruno became a deputy under...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Campbell Police: Chase suspects joke about how they almost got away

Three drug suspects accused of leading police on a sometimes 100 mph chase from Campbell to Youngstown’s Brownlee Woods spent part of the weekend in jail held on a $150,000 bond. Campbell Police began chasing a car with an obscured license plate Saturday afternoon at Courtland Avenue and Gladstone...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Man shot to death in Youngstown had ties to Rowan Sweeney case

Nearly two years to the date, a man that was shot at the Struthers' home where 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was killed has now been shot to death as well. The 32-year-old man shot and killed in Downtown Youngstown early Sunday, Sept. 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man arrested in connection with downtown Youngstown murder

Police have arrested the man the believe is responsible for the shooting death 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr. in downtown Youngstown on Sunday. Johnny Serrano, 23, is booked in the Mahoning County Jail on a felony murder charge. Police say they heard gunshots around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning near Federal and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Smoky fire forces residents out of Austintown apartment building

Smoke forced residents out of their apartments in Austintown early Monday. Investigators say a small fire broke out on a stove in one of the apartments along Deer Creek Court at around 9:30 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, but smoke drifted through a couple of floors of the building.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

One dead after shooting in Boardman

One man is dead after a shooting at 1894 Lealand Avenue early Saturday morning. Boardman Police responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Officers believe the shooting occurred inside the home, and a suspect is now in custody. The coroner and detectives are continuing to investigate the situation.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer man arrested after lockdown at Liberty Health Care

Police have charged a Mercer, Pennsylvania man accused of causing a lockdown at a Liberty Township medical facility. Officials at Liberty Health Care on Churchill Hubbard Road told police they implemented Active Shooter Protocol on Thursday after allegedly receiving phone threats from 68-year-old Thomas Murphy. According to the police, Murphy...
MERCER, PA

