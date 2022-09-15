Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Former deputy charged with fatal shooting in Boardman
The suspect charged with a fatal shooting in Boardman over the weekend is a former Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy. Michael Bruno, 49, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Saturday on charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence. According to the Mahoning County Sheriff, Bruno became a deputy under...
Local 75-year-old man charged with assault of woman
Knepp is in the Mahoning County Jail.
Coroner: 2 adults, 2 kids dead in Mercer farm fire; search for additional victim Tuesday
The Mercer County Coroner has confirmed the numbers from the farmhouse fire Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Campbell Police: Chase suspects joke about how they almost got away
Three drug suspects accused of leading police on a sometimes 100 mph chase from Campbell to Youngstown’s Brownlee Woods spent part of the weekend in jail held on a $150,000 bond. Campbell Police began chasing a car with an obscured license plate Saturday afternoon at Courtland Avenue and Gladstone...
WFMJ.com
Man shot to death in Youngstown had ties to Rowan Sweeney case
Nearly two years to the date, a man that was shot at the Struthers' home where 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney was killed has now been shot to death as well. The 32-year-old man shot and killed in Downtown Youngstown early Sunday, Sept. 18 has been identified as 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr.
Police argue downtown is safe after shooting, business owner not convinced
On Monday, we spoke with Lieutenant Mohammad Awad with the Youngstown Police Department, as well as a downtown business owner, about the events leading up to the shooting and how they think the incident will affect downtown businesses.
WFMJ.com
Man arrested in connection with downtown Youngstown murder
Police have arrested the man the believe is responsible for the shooting death 32-year-old Yarnell Green Jr. in downtown Youngstown on Sunday. Johnny Serrano, 23, is booked in the Mahoning County Jail on a felony murder charge. Police say they heard gunshots around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning near Federal and...
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: Abducted 4-year-old Akron boy safe after father shoots mother, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old Akron boy who was abducted after his mother was allegedly shot by his father who is considered “armed and very dangerous” on Sept. 19, Akron Police confirmed. Akron Police said the child was brought to...
WPD: Man shot after gas station parking lot altercation
Warren police are investigating after a man was shot in a gas station parking lot.
Two sent to hospital, road reopened, one arrested in collision on Midlothian
A two vehicle crash has taken over part of Midlothian Blvd. Monday morning.
WFMJ.com
Smoky fire forces residents out of Austintown apartment building
Smoke forced residents out of their apartments in Austintown early Monday. Investigators say a small fire broke out on a stove in one of the apartments along Deer Creek Court at around 9:30 a.m. The flames were quickly extinguished, but smoke drifted through a couple of floors of the building.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Threatening UPMC Staff, Woman Falls Victim to Phone Scam
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Threatening Staff Members at UPMC. PSP Franklin has released the details of an incident of disorderly conduct that occurred at UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 10:13 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
WFMJ.com
Coroner: Two adults, two children dead, one child missing in Mercer County fire.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and two children were recovered in the ruins of a Delaware Township farmhouse destroyed by fire. Libonati says authorities believe that one child is still missing. Although the coroner has...
wtae.com
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in
HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Download the FREE WPXI...
WFMJ.com
Red Cross called to help residents forced out by fire at Youngstown apartment
The Red Cross has been contacted to help residents displaced by a fire at an apartment on Youngstown's South Side. The call came to dispatchers at around 5:15 a.m. Monday of a fire at an occupied building on the 100 block of East Philadelphia Avenue at the corner of Cottage Grove.
Semi and pickup collide on Route 165 in Mahoning County
A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours.
WFMJ.com
One dead after shooting in Boardman
One man is dead after a shooting at 1894 Lealand Avenue early Saturday morning. Boardman Police responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Officers believe the shooting occurred inside the home, and a suspect is now in custody. The coroner and detectives are continuing to investigate the situation.
WFMJ.com
Mercer man arrested after lockdown at Liberty Health Care
Police have charged a Mercer, Pennsylvania man accused of causing a lockdown at a Liberty Township medical facility. Officials at Liberty Health Care on Churchill Hubbard Road told police they implemented Active Shooter Protocol on Thursday after allegedly receiving phone threats from 68-year-old Thomas Murphy. According to the police, Murphy...
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
