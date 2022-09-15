Read full article on original website
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New JerseyTravel MavenSussex County, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 5 in NY, 3 in NJ, 2 in CT
As the home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to struggle financially, the chain has started to announce which locations it intends to shut down.
Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center
New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
Church Thrift Store Offers Heavenly Treasures
“You just have to hit it right, and you could walk out with the bargain of your life,” said Marilyn Crofton of East Hanover. Crofton is one of the volunteers at the Heavenly Treasures Thrift Store, which is run by the First Presbyterian Church of East Hanover (14 Hanover Avenue, East Hanover). Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the store offers a variety of items from Lenox to jewelry to housewares and more. It is located directly across the street from the church at the back of the parking lot. Recently, Crofton shared some information about the store.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ
One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
What are the income limits for N.J.’s property tax savings programs?
Q. What are the income limits for the ANCHOR and Homestead Rebate programs gross or net? Who qualifies?. Let’s go over the details. ANCHOR, which stands for “Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters,” has replaced the Homestead Rebate program. The filing deadline for ANCHOR —...
Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey
Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states linked to Hello Fresh E. coli outbreak
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning for anyone who receives Hello Fresh meal kits. According to the CDC, ground beer in some meals is linked to an E.coli outbreak in six states. Six people had been hospitalized. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states where the beef was sent. The...
They’re back! NJ Street Fairs return for the 2022 Fall season
Fall is in the air throughout The Garden State, and so are New Jersey's street fairs. That time when New Jersey's streets are closed down for a few hours throughout the day so you can have fun with your friends and families. For the most part, New Jersey's street fairs...
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
