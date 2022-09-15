ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

NJ.com

Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center

New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
CLOSTER, NJ
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Church Thrift Store Offers Heavenly Treasures

“You just have to hit it right, and you could walk out with the bargain of your life,” said Marilyn Crofton of East Hanover. Crofton is one of the volunteers at the Heavenly Treasures Thrift Store, which is run by the First Presbyterian Church of East Hanover (14 Hanover Avenue, East Hanover). Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the store offers a variety of items from Lenox to jewelry to housewares and more. It is located directly across the street from the church at the back of the parking lot. Recently, Crofton shared some information about the store.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ

One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”
BRICK, NJ
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey

Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
