FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Robbery in the 6th District [VIDEO]
Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in the following video clip. On September 15, 2022, at 5:40 pm, the victim a 25-year-old-male, was at Penns Landing when he was surrounded by three unknown black males who demanded his belongings. After complying with the suspects demands giving them his chain, the suspects then punched and knocked him to the ground taking his Jordan sneakers, vaping device and bike. The suspects then fled and were last seen north through Penns Landing.
SEEN HIM? Teenage Boy Missing In South Jersey
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Camden County, authorities said. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Zakiye Roldan, was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said. He was last seen at his home. He is black and described as being 5'-05" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He...
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
WBOC
Dover Man Found with Several Gunshot Wounds at Hospital
DOVER, Del.- A man was found shot several times at a hospital in Dover early Sunday morning. Police say a 23-year-old Dover man was found with several gunshot wounds at Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5 a.m. He told police that he was in the area of South New St....
fox29.com
Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting
A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia. The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.
Two Trenton teens charged with breaking into cars in Lawrence
Two Trenton teens, one of whom allegedly had a Glock handgun in his possession, have been charged for allegedly breaking into a car parked at the Society Hill townhouse development near the Brunswick Traffic Circle, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The two men, ages 17 and 18, were...
Chester County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car
A Chester County man was charged after police said he was driving drunk with a child in the car, authorities said. A West Chester police officer conducted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police said. They didn't specify why the car...
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Jimmie Jenkins?
"I just wish I could hear his voice one more time, see his face one more time," Crystal Davis-Wise said.
Jurors now have the case in trial of ex-cop who killed unarmed Philadelphia man
Jurors deliberated for more than an hour Monday on whether former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch is guilty of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man.
phl17.com
North Philadelphia: Woman fatally shot in the face, man shot in the neck and head survives
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 5:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face by an unknown shooter. She...
local21news.com
Police say two women stole over $1,500 in baby clothes in two Lancaster robberies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for two women involved in a large retail theft from Old Navy and Kohl's in Lancaster County. Police say they stole over $1,500 worth of baby clothes. East Lampeter Township officials initially reported that the women stole over $700 worth of...
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
phl17.com
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Shooting
A Dover man was injured after a shooting early this morning in the area of South New and West Reed Streets. Dover Police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5am, however the 23 year old victim was uncooperative and provided no information or a suspect description. Police did locate several spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
NBC Philadelphia
Double Shooting Leads to Crowd Scare in North Philly, Police Say
A double shooting that left two injured in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning jolted a crowd of about 100 people that were outside at the time, authorities said. Several gunshots were reported on the highway in the area of the 6200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 12:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A total of nine shell casings were marked at the scene.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for Tow Truck Driver After T-Bone Crash Kills Man
Philadelphia police are searching for a tow truck driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., a tow truck collided with another vehicle near at the intersection of Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street in East Germantown, police said. In surveillance video obtained by NBC10, the...
