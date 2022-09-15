Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Ulster County Democrats to pick nominee for county executive Saturday
Democrats will gather tonight in Kingston to pick their candidate for Ulster County Executive. Former New York state Senator Jen Metzger landed the endorsement of Congressman Pat Ryan as she runs to succeed him. Metzger, deputy Ulster County Executive Marc Rider and Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher are campaigning to...
These Westchester Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Multiple Hudson Valley schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients annually. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Days Before 30th Birthday, 1 Charged
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving drunk when he caused a head-on crash that killed a local man three days before his 30th birthday. Over the weekend New York State Police announced an arrest has been made following a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County that occurred last Monday.
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon-cutting held for $8 million New Paltz emergency operations center
NEW PALTZ – The new emergency operations center and firehouse in New Paltz was celebrated on Saturday. During Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, New Paltz was overwhelmed by nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding. The Wallkill River overflowed its banks and flooded roads, stranded residents, destroyed acres of farms, and slowed first responders.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
RELATED PEOPLE
preserve-ramapo.com
Our Final Proposed Map of Legislative Districts for the New Rockland County Legislature
To achieve the final boundaries of our proposed map, we used the Dave’s Redistricting online mapping tool, but in this final version we broke down Census Tracts into their component parts of Census Blocks, whenever necessary, to refine and hone the boundaries of specific districts to ensure that all communities of interest received an equitable share of representation, while respecting the vast majority of municipal boundaries at the village and hamlet level.
newyorkalmanack.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Dutchess County Deer
EHD virus is an often-fatal disease of deer that is transmitted by biting midges – small bugs often called no-see-ums or “punkies.” The disease is not spread directly from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges. The EHD virus was...
Are Frogs Taking Over the Hudson Valley? I Think They Might Be
Have you ever had one of those days or weeks where you see something a few times and after you see it you say "HMMM, I've never seen that before?" It's happened to most of us a few times and after walking my dog the last couple of days I noticed something that I've never noticed before.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Construction of Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail underway
POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the 2.7-mile Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail that will connect the city and town of Poughkeepsie is underway. The trail will run from Quiet Cove Park just north of Marist College into the city. The construction is developing an old rail bed from the Hudson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
wamc.org
Setting sail on the Hudson
The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
More Transportation Options Soon for Sullivan County Residents
Commuters in Sullivan County will have more options to get around the area. Between gas prices and the overall price of maintaining a car, people are trying to avoid driving at all costs. It can be hard to rely on public transportation and try to work it into your schedule. The good news though, residents in Sullivan will soon have more options when it comes to commuting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother
After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
whiteplainscnr.com
DELAYED STATE COVID TRACKER RESUMES DAILY COVID POSITIVES REPORT FRIDAY AFTER NO UPDATE FOR 3 DAYS. AFTER 4 DAYS WESTCHESTER SEES INCREASE RUNNING AT POSSIBLE 1,500 NEW CASES THIS WEEK.
WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. From New York State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John Bailey. September 17, 2022:. After no covid daily case updates on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, the Covid Tracker resumed with an updated report Friday, giving the results of the new number of covid cases for Wednesday September 14.
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0