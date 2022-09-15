ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

wamc.org

Ulster County Democrats to pick nominee for county executive Saturday

Democrats will gather tonight in Kingston to pick their candidate for Ulster County Executive. Former New York state Senator Jen Metzger landed the endorsement of Congressman Pat Ryan as she runs to succeed him. Metzger, deputy Ulster County Executive Marc Rider and Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher are campaigning to...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Rifton, NY
Ulster County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon-cutting held for $8 million New Paltz emergency operations center

NEW PALTZ – The new emergency operations center and firehouse in New Paltz was celebrated on Saturday. During Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, New Paltz was overwhelmed by nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding. The Wallkill River overflowed its banks and flooded roads, stranded residents, destroyed acres of farms, and slowed first responders.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat

Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
John Green
preserve-ramapo.com

Our Final Proposed Map of Legislative Districts for the New Rockland County Legislature

To achieve the final boundaries of our proposed map, we used the Dave’s Redistricting online mapping tool, but in this final version we broke down Census Tracts into their component parts of Census Blocks, whenever necessary, to refine and hone the boundaries of specific districts to ensure that all communities of interest received an equitable share of representation, while respecting the vast majority of municipal boundaries at the village and hamlet level.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction of Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail underway

POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the 2.7-mile Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail that will connect the city and town of Poughkeepsie is underway. The trail will run from Quiet Cove Park just north of Marist College into the city. The construction is developing an old rail bed from the Hudson...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
#County Executive#Election Day#Politics Local
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Setting sail on the Hudson

The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

More Transportation Options Soon for Sullivan County Residents

Commuters in Sullivan County will have more options to get around the area. Between gas prices and the overall price of maintaining a car, people are trying to avoid driving at all costs. It can be hard to rely on public transportation and try to work it into your schedule. The good news though, residents in Sullivan will soon have more options when it comes to commuting.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother

After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
NEW PALTZ, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

DELAYED STATE COVID TRACKER RESUMES DAILY COVID POSITIVES REPORT FRIDAY AFTER NO UPDATE FOR 3 DAYS. AFTER 4 DAYS WESTCHESTER SEES INCREASE RUNNING AT POSSIBLE 1,500 NEW CASES THIS WEEK.

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. From New York State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John Bailey. September 17, 2022:. After no covid daily case updates on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, the Covid Tracker resumed with an updated report Friday, giving the results of the new number of covid cases for Wednesday September 14.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
