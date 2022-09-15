ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
People

Grimes Finished New Album at a 'Plastic Surgery Clinic' After Seemingly Getting Elf Ear Implants

Grimes' upcoming album is done — and she may have a new body modification to accompany its release. After expressing interest in getting pointed elf ears surgically implanted onto her head last month, Grimes posted a photo of herself with medical wrap around her face and told fans she wrapped up the finishing touches on a new album while in a "plastic surgery clinic."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Fitzgerald
Person
Sam Bird
The Independent

Paris Hilton says she feels ‘desperate’ after dog goes missing

Paris Hilton has said that her “heart is broken” after one of her pet dogs went missing.In an emotional post shared to Instagram showing clips of Hilton and her beloved dog Diamond Baby, the This is Paris podcast host stated that she had been “so sad and depressed”.She began: “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of (sic) words. “Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open.”The 41-year-old former socialite...
PETS
People

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the DWTS Advice She Gave Jersey Shore Costar Vinny Guadagnino

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, tells PEOPLE the advice she gave fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his season 31 ballroom debut Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is dispensing pearls of wisdom to fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night. On Sept. 8, it was announced that Guadagnino, 34, will partner up with Koko Iwasaki for season 31 of DWTS. Nearly 10 years after she took to the dance floor with pro...
CELEBRITIES
People

Maya Hawke Agrees Stranger Things Has 'Too Many Characters' — but Wishes This Season 4 Fave Had Lived

During a lie detector test, Maya Hawke addressed Stranger Things character deaths, and revealed if she thinks they're necessary The Stranger Things cast appear to be on the same page as the series heads into its final season.  Maya Hawke agreed with Millie Bobby Brown that more characters on the series should die — though one character death still doesn't quite sit right.  When asked about Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) death in season 4, the 24-year-old told Vanity Fair: "I don't think he should've died, but I do think the show has too...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bananas#The Challenge Ride Or#Challenge#Mtv#Paramount
People

All About Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio

From their lives before fame to their latest Hollywood ventures, here's everything to know about the TikTok stars' parents Get to know Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's parents. Best known as the father and mother of the social media phenoms, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio first stepped into the spotlight in the wake of their daughters' overnight successes on TikTok. After tying the knot in May 2000, the couple welcomed Dixie in August 2001 and Charli in May 2004. In June 2019, their family discovered newfound fame as a result of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Aerosmith Energizes Las Vegas Crowd with 'Simple and Classic' Deuces Are Wild Residency

Fans of Aerosmith are in for a real treat with the band's energetic Las Vegas Deuces Are Wild residency at the new Dolby Live theater inside the Park MGM Hotel. After having to postpone their original start date in June due to the group's frontman, Steven Tyler, seeking treatment for substance abuse, the show kicked off about 45 minutes later than the 8 p.m. start time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Sarah Jessica Parker Is Launching a Wallpaper Line with Her Designer and Friend of 30 Years

The Sarah Jessica Parker & Wallshoppe collection includes 15 prints in 193 variations (ranging from $68-$299) Sarah Jessica Parker's name is synonymous with great style, and her latest venture— a line of wallpaper co-created with her longtime interior designer and close friend Eric Hughes— is no exception.  The Sarah Jessica Parker & Wallshoppe collection includes 15 prints in 193 variations (ranging from $68-$299) that were hand-curated by the actress and Hughes, who have known each other for over 30 years.  "We met through a mutual friend and just instantly connected," Hughes...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

322K+
Followers
52K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy