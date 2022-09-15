Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Surfer Kalani David Dead at 24 After Suffering Seizure in Water: 'Best Brother I Could Ever Ask For'
Professional surfer and skateboarder Kalani David died at age 24 on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency in the water, the Associated Press reported. David was surfing at Playa Hermosa on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica when "apparently he suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned," the Judicial Investigation Agency told the AP.
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
John Travolta is raising a multi-hyphenate. The Golden Globe winner, 68, praised his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Friday after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection. "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week...
Grimes Finished New Album at a 'Plastic Surgery Clinic' After Seemingly Getting Elf Ear Implants
Grimes' upcoming album is done — and she may have a new body modification to accompany its release. After expressing interest in getting pointed elf ears surgically implanted onto her head last month, Grimes posted a photo of herself with medical wrap around her face and told fans she wrapped up the finishing touches on a new album while in a "plastic surgery clinic."
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate His Birthday 2 Weeks After Wedding: '42 and Hot as Ever'
Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall are enjoying his birthday on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. On Monday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a photo of her and Josh on Instagram in front of a candle-lit tree to celebrate Josh's 42nd birthday just two weeks after their intimate oceanfront wedding in Maui, Hawaii.
Paris Hilton says she feels ‘desperate’ after dog goes missing
Paris Hilton has said that her “heart is broken” after one of her pet dogs went missing.In an emotional post shared to Instagram showing clips of Hilton and her beloved dog Diamond Baby, the This is Paris podcast host stated that she had been “so sad and depressed”.She began: “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of (sic) words. “Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open.”The 41-year-old former socialite...
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the DWTS Advice She Gave Jersey Shore Costar Vinny Guadagnino
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, tells PEOPLE the advice she gave fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his season 31 ballroom debut Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is dispensing pearls of wisdom to fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino ahead of his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night. On Sept. 8, it was announced that Guadagnino, 34, will partner up with Koko Iwasaki for season 31 of DWTS. Nearly 10 years after she took to the dance floor with pro...
Maya Hawke Agrees Stranger Things Has 'Too Many Characters' — but Wishes This Season 4 Fave Had Lived
During a lie detector test, Maya Hawke addressed Stranger Things character deaths, and revealed if she thinks they're necessary The Stranger Things cast appear to be on the same page as the series heads into its final season. Maya Hawke agreed with Millie Bobby Brown that more characters on the series should die — though one character death still doesn't quite sit right. When asked about Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) death in season 4, the 24-year-old told Vanity Fair: "I don't think he should've died, but I do think the show has too...
All About Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio
From their lives before fame to their latest Hollywood ventures, here's everything to know about the TikTok stars' parents Get to know Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's parents. Best known as the father and mother of the social media phenoms, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio first stepped into the spotlight in the wake of their daughters' overnight successes on TikTok. After tying the knot in May 2000, the couple welcomed Dixie in August 2001 and Charli in May 2004. In June 2019, their family discovered newfound fame as a result of...
Mariska Hargitay Says It Feels 'Kind of Right' Being Considered Christopher Meloni's 'Second Wife'
Mariska Hargitay has a husband at home and on set!. While speaking to PEOPLE on Monday at the Law & Order season premiere red carpet in New York City ahead of the show's 24th season, the actress shared her feelings about being dubbed costar Christopher Meloni's "second wife" on Wikipedia.
Jennifer Lopez Says Being a Proud Latina 'Made Me Feel Special' in Earlier Days of Her Career
Jennifer Lopez is opening up about being a proud Latina. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE ahead of Tuesday's installment of Today, Lopez, 53, speaks with NBC News' Morgan Radford about embracing her culture and physique, stating, "This is my body." Radford notes that Lopez refused to let others...
Paris Hilton Says Her Dog Diamond Baby Is Missing: 'My Heart Is Broken'
Paris Hilton is going to great lengths to find her missing pup. On Monday, the This Is Paris podcast host, 41, shared that her dog Diamond Baby has disappeared. Alongside clips that featured special moments between her and her beloved dog, she told fans the news. "This is so incredibly...
Aerosmith Energizes Las Vegas Crowd with 'Simple and Classic' Deuces Are Wild Residency
Fans of Aerosmith are in for a real treat with the band's energetic Las Vegas Deuces Are Wild residency at the new Dolby Live theater inside the Park MGM Hotel. After having to postpone their original start date in June due to the group's frontman, Steven Tyler, seeking treatment for substance abuse, the show kicked off about 45 minutes later than the 8 p.m. start time.
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Launching a Wallpaper Line with Her Designer and Friend of 30 Years
The Sarah Jessica Parker & Wallshoppe collection includes 15 prints in 193 variations (ranging from $68-$299) Sarah Jessica Parker's name is synonymous with great style, and her latest venture— a line of wallpaper co-created with her longtime interior designer and close friend Eric Hughes— is no exception. The Sarah Jessica Parker & Wallshoppe collection includes 15 prints in 193 variations (ranging from $68-$299) that were hand-curated by the actress and Hughes, who have known each other for over 30 years. "We met through a mutual friend and just instantly connected," Hughes...
