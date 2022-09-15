Read full article on original website
Moses Lake police flush out elusive, wanted felon at public restroom
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One day after an elusive man wanted for several felony charges escaped their grasp, Moses Lake police officers brought him into custody by surrounding his stall at a transit center bathroom. According to a social media post from the Moses Lake Police Department, officers tried...
Grant County Sheriff’s Office launches internal investigation into employee’s conduct
EPHRATA, Wash. — An investigation has been launched into an employee of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office who had an altercation related to someone else’s allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor. Details coming out of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are vague early into the investigation,...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
kpq.com
One Person Hospitalized In Single Car I-90 Crash
Troopers are investigating a one car crash on I-90 west of Vantage on Sunday afternoon. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Elias Faitala of Fife was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and hit a rock wall. The car came to a rest on the right shoulder of...
ncwlife.com
Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot
WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
610KONA
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found
Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
qvpr.com
Quincy man wins two awards at FCAD car show
A local man took home two awards, both for his Harley-Davidson 1995 Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle, from the Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day Car Show on Saturday. Benito Trujillo Jr., of Quincy, won two plaques: Best in Class in the Motorcycle and ATV category, and the People’s Choice Award. A number...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
ifiberone.com
“This is big”: First-of-its-kind fully reusable space rocket undergoes successful test at STOKE Space facility in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Well, we’re here. The topic of ‘space waste’ is becoming increasingly relevant as more space technology companies take form with plans to launch into earth’s orbit within the next several years. It’s why STOKE Space Technologies is celebrating this week after completing its first successful ‘hot test’ at its test facility at the Port of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
