Lawmakers return to Jeff City to consider slashing state income tax rate
Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City for the annual veto session today and they prepare for a special legislative session in which they will consider tax issues. Sen. Dan Hegeman of Cosby, the Senate Appropriations Committee chair, expects the special session to be productive. “Well, certainly hope we can get...
Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report
TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill...
GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race's clear frontrunner.
Kansas State Fair carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
Half-cent law enforcement tax hopes to lure candidates to St. Joseph Police Dept.
St. Joseph city residents will decide a half-cent sales tax proposal in November, an increase in the city sales tax aimed specifically at raising St. Joseph police salaries. City Manager Bryan Carter says the tax hike which is estimated to generate $5.5 million a year will help the city attract and retain police officers.
Audit: Two-thirds of $48.5M in broadband aid sent to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
🎥 Moran encourages a resolution to avoid railroad strike
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran spoke Tuesday on the Senate floor to encourage a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute and to highlight the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on Kansas and the world, according to a statement from his office. “In my state, the harvest...
Amtrak works to restore SW Chief service after rail strike averted
CHICAGO —Amtrak is working to quickly restore the Southwest Chief services across Kansas, Missouri and other canceled, long distance trains and reaching out directly to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures, according to a social media report from the rail service. Visit http://Amtrak.com/alerts for the latest updates.
Report: Kan. foster care complaints says workload 'not sustainable'
TOPEKA — A young state agency created to make sure the state looks after the children put in its care has 69 open investigations manned by a staff of five people. In one of the just seven cases that the Division of the Child Advocate has closed, it concluded that state officials met with a child too little and tried to move them to a new home weeks after major brain surgery.
Black infant mortality rate in Kan. worsened by pandemic
WICHITA, Kansas — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
Kansas AG candidates diverge on Supreme Court selection reform
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for attorney general in Kansas disagree on whether the state Constitution ought to be amended to give the Kansas Senate veto power over a governor’s nominees for the Kansas Supreme Court. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said Kansas should adopt the federal model...
Missouri woman injured after van strikes mailbox, fence
CLINTON COUNTY —A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Sunday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander driven by Tamara S. Frederich, 52, Lathrop, was westbound on Route V five miles north of Lathrop. The minivan traveled off north...
Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions. The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and...
KDHE adds 45 COVID deaths to statewide total
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,164 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 7 to Wednesday September 14, for a total of 873,075 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 7, for a total of 9,072. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Mo. woman acquitted of killing teen daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted in July of killing her teenage daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl's corpse was sentenced Thursday but will be released from prison soon. Rebecca Ruud was acquitted in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, who moved to Ruud's...
Missouri man dies after motorcycle strikes cable barrier
CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Friday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Randall K. May, 27, Bethany, was southbound on Interstate 49 just south of the Archie exit. The motorcycle traveled off the...
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
St. Joseph Health Department to start offering COVID-19 bivalent booster shot
The St. Joseph Health Department will start offering the latest COVID-19 bivalent booster shot this Friday. The Health Department is offering the Pfizer brand of this vaccine to begin with, which is authorized for those ages 12 and up. You must have had your initial doses of the vaccine, and must wait at least two months since your last primary or booster dose of the shot.
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school football scoreboard - September 16, 2022
The high school football season rolls on with week 4 in Missouri and week 3 in Kansas! Below is a list of all of the area scores. Be sure to tune into KFEQ Radio (680, 95.3, 680kfeq.com, KFEQ app) for Friday Night Lights with Matt Pike from 10-11 p.m. for scores and live coaches' interviews!
