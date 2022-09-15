Read full article on original website
NFL insider Sal Paolantonio says Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is first-ballot Hall of Famer
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has his flaws and his share of critics, both in Pittsburgh and around the league. But there is also no denying how impressive his overall head coaching resume is, and one prominent NFL insider (and Hall of Fame voter) believes it is good enough to make him a first ballot Hall of Famer.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Browns are...
'It's my second skin': A Steelers fan's immaculate jersey collection
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Edgar Gonzalez has a jersey collection consisting of 254 Steelers jerseys."I always call it, like it's my second skin," said the Toronto native.Each year before heading to Steelers training camp, Gonzalez lays his jerseys out in his backyard and takes a ceremonial picture."I start by preparing the field, putting [down] some plastic to protect the jerseys. Then, I start by taking them from their hooks in my closet," Gonzalez said. "I need to be done before 3 PM otherwise the shadow will be in the middle of the jersey display."Gonzalez goes up and down his stairs, in...
Watch Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Western Michigan 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the matchup is anything like WMU's 44-41 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
Jeannette has reason to celebrate after rout of Frazier
The WPIAL’s winningest football program hasn’t had much to celebrate since claiming its 10th WPIAL championship and reaching the PIAA final in 2020. The Jeannette Jayhawks have won twice since falling to Steelton-Highspire in Hershey in the Class A final that year. On Friday night, Jeannette notched its...
NFL world reacts to Steelers muffed punt
The Pittsburgh Steelers were keeping things competitive against the New England Patriots but two major third quarter plays have swung momentum to the Patriots and potentially might determine the end result. As the Patriots were driving, Pats quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball straight at cornerback Cam Sutton who dropped...
The Terrible Truck is still chugging along all these years later
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It took the Fan N'ATion crew two years to find the owner of the Terrible Truck, a modified 1920s Mack truck that was present at Three Rivers Stadium during the formative Steel Curtain years and beyond.Glenshaw's John Kaiser, the owner of the black-and-gold vehicle, opened up his garage to take Daisy Jade back in time."Mr. Rooney used to kid me about having a better parking place than him because I parked on the field," Kaiser said with a chuckle.It was Kaiser's dream to attend a Monday Night Football game, but he could never afford it. So, ever...
