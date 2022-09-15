ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

'It's my second skin': A Steelers fan's immaculate jersey collection

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Edgar Gonzalez has a jersey collection consisting of 254 Steelers jerseys."I always call it, like it's my second skin," said the Toronto native.Each year before heading to Steelers training camp, Gonzalez lays his jerseys out in his backyard and takes a ceremonial picture."I start by preparing the field, putting [down] some plastic to protect the jerseys. Then, I start by taking them from their hooks in my closet," Gonzalez said. "I need to be done before 3 PM otherwise the shadow will be in the middle of the jersey display."Gonzalez goes up and down his stairs, in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Watch Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Western Michigan 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the matchup is anything like WMU's 44-41 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette has reason to celebrate after rout of Frazier

The WPIAL’s winningest football program hasn’t had much to celebrate since claiming its 10th WPIAL championship and reaching the PIAA final in 2020. The Jeannette Jayhawks have won twice since falling to Steelton-Highspire in Hershey in the Class A final that year. On Friday night, Jeannette notched its...
JEANNETTE, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Steelers muffed punt

The Pittsburgh Steelers were keeping things competitive against the New England Patriots but two major third quarter plays have swung momentum to the Patriots and potentially might determine the end result. As the Patriots were driving, Pats quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball straight at cornerback Cam Sutton who dropped...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Terrible Truck is still chugging along all these years later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It took the Fan N'ATion crew two years to find the owner of the Terrible Truck, a modified 1920s Mack truck that was present at Three Rivers Stadium during the formative Steel Curtain years and beyond.Glenshaw's John Kaiser, the owner of the black-and-gold vehicle, opened up his garage to take Daisy Jade back in time."Mr. Rooney used to kid me about having a better parking place than him because I parked on the field," Kaiser said with a chuckle.It was Kaiser's dream to attend a Monday Night Football game, but he could never afford it. So, ever...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy