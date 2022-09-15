Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Pelosi makes surprise visit to Armenia amid deadly Azerbaijan clashes
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) touched down in Armenia on Saturday for a snap visit amid some of the worst clashes with Azerbaijan in years. Pelosi announced the "rather spontaneous" trip while in Germany for a summit of parliamentary speakers from G-7 nations on Friday. She will visit Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the capital of Yerevan, along with other government officials to reiterate the United States's "firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region," Pelosi said in a statement announcing her trip. The House speaker is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Armenia since it gained independence 30 years ago with the breakup of the Soviet Union, her office said.
Washington Examiner
In the wake of military setbacks, Putin, unchastened, threatens more destruction
VLAD THE DESTROYER: As Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues to make inroads on both the northern and southern fronts, Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of “terrorist attacks,” and threatens to rain down more destruction on the long-suffering Ukrainian people. In remarks at a news conference in Uzbekistan, where...
Russian Officials 'Panicking' in Face of Ukraine Counteroffensive: ISW
The U.S. think tank said there were "pervasive morale issues" among Russia's troops.
Washington Examiner
Why America could use a constitutional monarchy
I have been wrestling all week with how to explain the case for constitutional monarchy to readers in the world’s greatest republic. I have run through various arguments, but I keep coming back to a passage that George Orwell, a socialist to his fingertips, wrote during World War II.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Biden receives praise for Ukraine, but some seek clearer end goals
President Joe Biden has drawn praise for his handling of the war in Ukraine, with Kyiv embarking on a major military victory and looking to vanquish Russia for good as the region's harsh winter approaches. But questions remain about the ultimate objective both for Ukraine, the United States, and the...
Washington Examiner
American Jewish leaders help Turkey's Erdogan to launder his image
Fresh from a tete-a-tete with his Russian, Iranian, and Chinese counterparts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the United States on Saturday. On Tuesday, Erdogan will address the United Nations General Assembly. According to his office, his schedule will be busy: "President Erdogan will likely to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and of Jewish organizations, and attend the event to be held by the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council." Jewish community leaders who meet with Erdogan are naive to do so. He considers them useful idiots to launder his image. He seeks both to restore the legitimacy shredded after his bodyguards attacked dissidents in the heart of Washington, D.C., and to use photo-ops with prominent Jews to give cover for his support for terrorist groups such as Hamas.
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia."The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.Advancing of Ukraine troops could likely result in potential assault on Moscow’s forces deployed in Donbas region with Kyiv set to receive more western arms, including tanks from Washington."The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal...
Washington Examiner
The US must not repeat Europe's Russian mistake with China
Europeans are in for a cold winter. Far from defeated, Russian forces are nevertheless retreating in many areas of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin desperately needs to stem the Western support that is enabling Ukraine's battlefield effectiveness. So, he's turning to a familiar tool: one gifted to him by the arrogance of a European Union that assumed America would always bear the harder burdens of Europe's defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Accused of Sending Serial Killers and a Cannibal to Fight His War
A leading expert in Russia’s prison system, Olga Romanova, says the Kremlin’s latest recruitment tactic in the war on Ukraine is something out of her “worst nightmares.”Yevgeny Prigozhin—the head of Vladimir Putin’s shadowy private army, Wagner Group—has been taking trips to Russian prison camps in order to enlist convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine, according to accounts from military analysts and videos that have emerged on Telegram from Russian prisons.And according to Romanova, who has dedicated the past 15 years of her life to monitoring Russia’s prison population as the head of the organization Russia Behind Bars, the recruitment campaign...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks
President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
Washington Examiner
Broken Border: Illegal immigration arrests under Biden exceed Obama's eight years
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One, below, will look at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of immigrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
China considers easing entry rules for some foreign tourists
The Chinese government on Monday, September 19, issued draft regulations that aim to bolster tourism along its border and make it easier for some foreigners to enter China.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
Kamila Shamsie on the crisis in British politics: ‘What kind of democracy is this?’
Last year, while I was working on a late draft of my novel Best of Friends, a story broke about a club known as the advisory board. It was organised by the former Conservative party co-chair Ben Elliot, and made up, at least in part, of donors paying £250,000 to the Tory party. It was an odd thing to read about, given that I had invented for the novel a club called the High Table for political donors who paid £200,000 to the party of government – I’d wondered if I was setting too high an entrance fee. I’m not claiming any kind of clairvoyance, just as I won’t claim clairvoyance for inventing a British-Pakistani Tory home secretary who becomes embroiled in a high-profile citizenship-stripping case in Home Fire, which was published before Sajid Javid became home secretary and stripped Shamima Begum of her British citizenship. All I had been doing in both cases was paying attention to news stories when they were still minor rather than headline news, and thinking about the directions in which they could and probably would move, given Britain’s political climate.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: The big shift in fortunes for the solar industry
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. SOLAR RIDING HIGH: The tone and tenor of the U.S. solar industry has changed big time...
Washington Examiner
The two problems with Biden's Taiwan defense pledge
The United States has a very significant national security interest in ensuring that Taiwan remains a democratic and independent nation. If Taiwan falls to communist China, America's credibility as the global bastion for democracy will suffer. Taiwan's demise will also — after a few years of sanctions on China — encourage a massive recentering of global political relationships in Beijing's favor.
Trump Is Making Love to QAnon and We Should All Be Terrified
I didn’t think it was possible, but Donald Trump is more dangerous than ever.Last week, he warned America that if he’s indicted, we would face “problems... the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen.” For a man who already incited one violent riot over his defeat in the 2020 election, a veiled threat of violence (nice democracy there—if you can keep it!) cannot be dismissed as a mere toothless bluff.But it gets (arguably) worse: Trump has gone full QAnon.Last Tuesday, Trump reposted a picture of himself on his social media platform Truth Social wearing a Q pin with the words...
Ukraine Aid Could Be on the Chopping Block in a GOP-Controlled House
Democrats and Republicans have both been backing Ukraine aid for months now. But there’s a growing sense of unease on Capitol Hill that something could soon happen to disrupt that financial support: Republicans could win the House in November.“I’m absolutely not supporting any further funding for Ukraine,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Daily Beast last week.And Steube, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is far from alone.Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a member of the committees on Armed Services and Foreign Affairs, told The Daily Beast that if he is...
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
Washington Examiner
Joe and Jill Biden honor Queen Elizabeth II in London ahead of funeral
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in London to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest. The president and first lady touched down in London late Saturday evening and spent Sunday honoring the late monarch, who died earlier this month at the age of 96. The Bidens' first official act of condolence took place when the couple visited Westminster Hall, where her majesty was lying in state ahead of the funeral. They then traveled to Lancaster House, where world leaders have been visiting to sign condolence books for the palace. The president spoke to reporters and others gathered around after signing the book for heads of state.
Comments / 0