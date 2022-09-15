ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints

If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win

After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Juice’s joke to Jimmy G after realizing he was 49ers' emergency QB

After just one game as Trey Lance’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo found himself back in the QB1 role in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. When Lance exited the game with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter, Garoppolo was well prepared to take the field and eventually lead the team to victory.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jameis Winston is expected to play, Alvin Kamara likely out

The Saints have several key offensive players listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday and the outlook isn’t good for one of them. Running back Alvin Kamara went from limited in practice on Wednesday to out of practice the final two days of the week to create doubt about his availability for this weekend’s NFC South matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is not expected to play as the Saints try to open the season with two straight wins.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Commanders suffer embarrassing loss in Detroit

DETROIT - The Commanders made it interesting in the second half but the damage from a completely inferior first half doomed Washington in its first loss of the season. Where Carson Wentz and the offense mounted somewhat of a second-half comeback, the defense refused to go along for the ride. Washington's defense has now given up 58 points through two games and does not at all seem ready to rebound from a bad 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Lynch reacts to Lance criticism from likes of Payton, Martz

A wide range of opinions on Trey Lance’s Week 1 performance have been broadcast this week, ranging from supportive to skeptical. And while 49ers general manager John Lynch certainly has some thoughts of his own regarding some of those viewpoints, he chooses to keep them to himself. “I don’t...
NFL
NBC Sports

Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)

Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Lance injured, Jimmy G steps up in 49ers' win

This is why the 49ers re-signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers felt they would be capable of winning a lot of games this season whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo lined up at quarterback. The thinking, of course, was that if anything happened to Lance, 22, a first-year starter, the...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon

49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Revenge game? Gunner Olszewski eager to 'show out' vs. Patriots

Gunner Olszewski had Sept. 18 circled on his calendar, it appears. The former Patriots wide receiver/return specialist signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency this offseason after three seasons in New England. He'll face his former team for the first time Sunday when the Steelers battle the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving

Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kevin Stefanski: Guys are not on the same page defensively

In Week Eight of the 2001 season, the Browns held a 21-7 lead over the Bears in the final minute before giving up two touchdowns and losing the game on an interception return in overtime. Between that game and Sunday, 2,229 teams took a lead of at least 13 points...
CLEVELAND, OH

