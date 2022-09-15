Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NBC Sports
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
NBC Sports
Juice’s joke to Jimmy G after realizing he was 49ers' emergency QB
After just one game as Trey Lance’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo found himself back in the QB1 role in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. When Lance exited the game with a season-ending broken ankle in the first quarter, Garoppolo was well prepared to take the field and eventually lead the team to victory.
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston is expected to play, Alvin Kamara likely out
The Saints have several key offensive players listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday and the outlook isn’t good for one of them. Running back Alvin Kamara went from limited in practice on Wednesday to out of practice the final two days of the week to create doubt about his availability for this weekend’s NFC South matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is not expected to play as the Saints try to open the season with two straight wins.
NBC Sports
Commanders suffer embarrassing loss in Detroit
DETROIT - The Commanders made it interesting in the second half but the damage from a completely inferior first half doomed Washington in its first loss of the season. Where Carson Wentz and the offense mounted somewhat of a second-half comeback, the defense refused to go along for the ride. Washington's defense has now given up 58 points through two games and does not at all seem ready to rebound from a bad 2021 season.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
How Lynch reacts to Lance criticism from likes of Payton, Martz
A wide range of opinions on Trey Lance’s Week 1 performance have been broadcast this week, ranging from supportive to skeptical. And while 49ers general manager John Lynch certainly has some thoughts of his own regarding some of those viewpoints, he chooses to keep them to himself. “I don’t...
NBC Sports
Trey Lance injury gives Jimmy G another chance to lead 49ers back to Super Bowl
Jimmy Garoppolo will get another chance to lead the San Francisco 49ers as their starting quarterback. He entered the 2022 NFL season as the 49ers' backup, but his situation changed in a major way Sunday. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who was named the 49ers' starter in July, suffered a broken...
NBC Sports
Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)
Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance injured, Jimmy G steps up in 49ers' win
This is why the 49ers re-signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers felt they would be capable of winning a lot of games this season whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo lined up at quarterback. The thinking, of course, was that if anything happened to Lance, 22, a first-year starter, the...
NBC Sports
49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
NBC Sports
Revenge game? Gunner Olszewski eager to 'show out' vs. Patriots
Gunner Olszewski had Sept. 18 circled on his calendar, it appears. The former Patriots wide receiver/return specialist signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency this offseason after three seasons in New England. He'll face his former team for the first time Sunday when the Steelers battle the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
NBC Sports
Report: Tom Brady will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will continue to take plenty of personal time this year. Brady took Wednesday off from practice this week and will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network. This news comes after an offseason in which Brady retired and then...
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving
Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Trick play was “a really cool play to call” but I should’ve called timeout to stop it
The Seahawks ran one of the weirdest plays of the year in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, a play on which running back DeeJay Dallas took the snap and promptly threw an interception. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s explanation of the play won’t do much to satisfy Seahawks fans.
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski: Guys are not on the same page defensively
In Week Eight of the 2001 season, the Browns held a 21-7 lead over the Bears in the final minute before giving up two touchdowns and losing the game on an interception return in overtime. Between that game and Sunday, 2,229 teams took a lead of at least 13 points...
