UPDATE, 10:12 P.M. – The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died. According to Emanuel County Deputy Coroner, Eric Foreman, Jr., 19, has been pronounced dead. Authorities say that there were at least four victims in the shooting. According to investigators, one of the surviving victims was flown by emergency air transport […]

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO