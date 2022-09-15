Read full article on original website
3d ago
This Roundabout isn’t going to help with traffic. People aren’t going to love it it’s going cause more congestion and headache and accidents as well.
Police: Crash leaves Vidalia man dead
One man is dead following an early morning crash in Vidalia on Monday. At approximately 7:40 a.m., Vidalia police officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 292 and Linda Lane in reference to a man laying in the roadway. The 49-year-old Vidalia man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man shot by Bulloch homeowner after becoming aggressive
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators responded to a man shot in the 7600 block of Old River Road South, which has a Brooklet, Georgia address. Upon arrival, Bulloch Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tracy Miller obtained statements that the man shot was...
Effingham County elementary schools plan to have school resource officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon Effingham County’s youngest scholars, those in elementary schools, will have school resource officers on campus making sure they’re safe just in case of an emergency. “It could happen here just like it did in Uvalde, Texas.”. As children walk these halls, adults like...
Bulloch County man shot over the weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office experiencing staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many law enforcement agencies, the Effingham County Sheriff’s office is also dealing with staff vacancies. Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says he has only half the jail officers and deputies he needs here at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office limiting some of their efforts. “It’s difficult....
Convicted felon leads Bryan County deputies on chase
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon led deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff's Office on a chase on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:03 p.m., members of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 north in Richmond Hill. BCSO said when the...
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road in Brooklet. Statements obtained by a lieutenant said a 46-year-old man came to a home and became aggressive with the elderly couple and teenage children that lived there.
Authorities searching for driver who hit and killed Vidalia man
VIDALIA, Ga. — The Vidalia Police Department and Georgia Sate Patrol are looking to track down the driver who hit a man, then left him for dead. At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Vidalia police officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 292 and Linda Lane in reference to a man laying in the roadway.
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly single vehicle wreck
TOOMBS COUINTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle wreck that killed one person Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block area of Georgia Highway 292. Detectives arrived on scene and found the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, dead. Deputies...
Authorities in Bulloch County say 46-year-old man shot by elderly homeowner, hospitalized
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Investigators in Bulloch County say an elderly homeowner shot a man who was being aggressive towards him in his own home. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday regarding the incident that happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Old River Road South, in Brooklet.
LIVE: Watch the 2022 Brooklet Peanut Festival parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend!. Enjoy the 2022 parade via WTOC.
Multiple people shot in Emanuel County, at least one person dead
UPDATE, 10:12 P.M. – The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died. According to Emanuel County Deputy Coroner, Eric Foreman, Jr., 19, has been pronounced dead. Authorities say that there were at least four victims in the shooting. According to investigators, one of the surviving victims was flown by emergency air transport […]
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
Farmers in Bulloch County begin harvesting peanuts
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Peanut farmers across our region have started their harvest. Peanut farmers face two polar opposites in the same season. They wait months for the peanuts to grow and mature and get ready for harvest season. Then, they have a window of only a few days...
Evans Memorial holds fundraiser to raise money for hospital
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One rural hospital in our area just wrapped up a fundraiser, raffling off a car as a way to bring income. As rural hospitals struggle around the country, folks at Evans Memorial think they might have found a “vehicle” to raise money and awareness.
Second suspect arrested in Deep South Farm Supply truck/trailer theft, arson
A former Deep South Fuel employee was arrested in June after allegedly stealing and shooting the company's vehicle and trailer before setting it on fire. Amanda Rena Lott has now been charged as a second suspect in connection to the case on charges of arson and theft. As previously reported,...
Deputies: 60-year-old woman dead in single-vehicle crash in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 60-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle wreck in Toombs County. The sheriff's office states that deputies responded to the crash on Georgia Hwy. 292 around 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies got to the scene, they discovered the driver, 60-year-old Kathy Whitaker, of...
'He was a good man and father': Dodge County man mourns father after fatal shooting in pet dispute
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A Dodge County man's family says they're in disbelief after he was allegedly shot and killed by their elderly neighbor. The sheriff’s office says the two men argued over a fight between their dog and cat. 71-year-old Ronnie Reeves, the man who shot both...
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle items into Washington State Prison
Deputies made contact with two people sitting inside the the vehicle.
Comments / 3